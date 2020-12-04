Top-ranked CWC struggles but finally tops Summerland

EWING - Chambers/Wheeler Central coach Laurel O'Malley knows where some members of her team plan to spend part of their weekend. "I heard them say they were going to go home and work on free throws tomorrow, even though it's Saturday,' " she said. "But, I said, 'That's what you need to do if you want to fix that.' "
The Renegades made just 7 of 20 free throws on Friday night in a 35-31 vicory over a scrappy, determined Summerland squad, in Ewing.
"They played us really tough. They had a good game plan to try and stop Mo," O'Malley said, referring to 6-1 senior forward, Morgan Ramsey.
Ramsey finished with a game-high 14 points, but scored just three in the first half, largely because she had picked up her third foul in the first 10 seconds of the second quarter and spent the remainder of the stanza on the bench.
O'Malley said that with Ramsey out, some kids who up until this season, hadn't seen a lot of playing time, were able to step up. "They were able to play in those pressure situations. I think that was good for them. They learned a lot," she said.
CWC got out of the blocks quickly. Michelle Koenig drilled a 3-pointer on game's first posession and it appeared to be the beginnings of a high-scoring shootout.
But that didn't materialize. The Renegades and Bobcats spent the next 7 1/2 minutes turning the ball over, missing open shots and missing free throws. Avery Cheatum made a 15-foot jumper just before time expired in the first quarter to pull her Bobcats within 6-4 after eight minutes.
"I'm proud of our toughness. I'm proud of how hard we played defensively and how we battled," Summerland coach Greg Appleby said.
After Ramsey committed her third foul early in the second quarter, CWC was able to score just four more points in the first half. Meanwhile, with 3:49 left on the clock, Summerland took its first lead on a 3-point shot by senior Brenna Wagner.
That made it 10-9 and the Bobcats would eventually stretch that lead to 13-10 at halftime.
O'Malley didn't use it as an excuse, but all of the CWC players wore masks while on the court, either with them covering their mouths and noses or under their chins. "We've been practicing with them to try and get used to them," O'Malley said. "We're trying to keep as safe as possible, so we can play every game."
In fact, the boys game, which was scheduled to be played right after the girls game, had to be postponed because some CWC players are in quarantine. "We just want to do everything we can because they really want to play," O'Malley said. "I think it did bother them a little bit, but I asked them and they said in the second half that it felt fine."
Ramsey returned to the lineup in the third quarter and scored five points in the first four minutes. On the other side, Summerland's Maryssa Long scored on a layup and put-back as the Bobcats led 20-15 four minutes in.
CWC then closed out the third quarter with a 7-3 run to pull within 23-22 heading into the final eight minutes.
In the huddle between the third and fourth quarters, O'Malley told her Renegades to get the ball to senior post Rachel Dierks. "We talked about, we've got to start going in on that high-low, because we felt that with our size, we could out-match them and get some good looks down there."
But it didn't happen right away.
Summerland freshman Adyson Mlnarik put the Bobcats up by 3 after a nifty coast-to-coast trip down the floor that culminated with a running floater off the glass.
Appleby said he's looking for great things out of his young point guard. She's a pretty good player, but there's a big difference between playing a junior high game last year and playing against somebody like CWC tonight, but she did a nice job."
The Renegades then tied the game at 25-all after Tessa Metschke made one of two free throws and Koenig scored off an assist from MaKenna Pelster.
CWC took its first lead since mid-way through the second quarter on a Ramsey bucket wit 5:13 to play. Then Dierks gave the Renegades some breathing room as she scored on three consecutive trips down the floor, posting up on the smaller Bobcat defenders and converting turnaround jumpers.
"We started dumping it in to her and she started finishing there at the end," O'Malley said. "Early, she wasn't hitting and then I think she kind of got her confidence and was able to hit some of those big shots."
With 1:25 to go, Mlnarik hit a 3 to pull Summerland within 33-28. The Bobcats later had a couple of chances to make it a one-possession game but two missed free throws - their only two all night - allowed the Renegades hang on to the two-possession advantage.
In the game's final minute, CWC's Ryann Haburchak scored on a layup after a steal and Summerland's Brenna Wagner converted two free throws for the final 35-31 margin.
"I'm proud of their fight," Appleby said of his Bobcats. "CWC is really good. They're a top 1, 2 or 3 in the state for a reason and we came close to taking that to the house tonight. So, we've just got to get a little better offensively.
"We've got to play a little more under control. But we've only got one player who played much last year (Wagner). We lost some studs from last year's team and we're getting some new people playing time and they're doing a great job."
O'Malley said she feels the future is bright for her Renegades as well. "We have a lot of things to work on. We'll just get back in the gym for four days next week and really hammer things out: shooting, finishing, free throws and rebounding is huge."
CWC 35, SUMMERLAND 31
CWC 6 4 12 13 - 35
Summerland 4 9 10 8 - 31
CHAMBERS/WHEELER CENTRAL (1-0): Michelle Koenig 2 0-0 5; MaKenna Pelster 0 1-4 1; Ryann Haburchak 2 0-0 5; Morgan Ramsey 5 4-10 14; Tessa Metschke 0 2-6 2; Rachel Dierks 4 0-0 8; Totals 13 7-20 35
SUMMERLAND (1-1): Brenna Wagner 2 7-9 12; Avery Cheatum 1 0-0 2; Hadley Cheatum 0 2-2 2; Maryssa Long 2 0-0 4; Adyson Mlnarik 4 0-0 11; Emily Nordby 0 0-1 0; Totals 9 9-11 31
3-point field goals: CWC: 2 (Koenig, Haburchak); SUM: 4 (Wagner, Mlnarik 3)