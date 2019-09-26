WISNER – Class C top-ranked Battle Creek rallied in the second set to finish off Class C No. 6 Wisner-Pilger, 25-23, 25-19, in the final match of a triangular on Thursday.
“We played well in a lot of moments and they played really well, too,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “Their serve really put a lot of pressure on us. Our back row really had to adjust and show a lot of mental toughness and quick recovery from mistakes and I thought they did that.”
Wisner-Pilger coach Jean Groth said her team's game plan included aggressive serves away from libero Paytyn Taake. “That would force them to be possibly out of system and not take their best swing against us,” she said. “We pushed both games close, but at the same time we just weren't able to earn as many points as they did by the kills, the aces and the blocks.”
Battle Creek came out on fire in the first. Paytyn Taake, a sophomore, recorded three service aces in a row to give the Bravettes a 5-0 lead.
The Gators clawed their way back into the game. Lindsey Kneifl's service ace gave the green and white its first lead at 13-12.
Groth – in her 41st season with the Gators – said it was important for her team to limit its errors. “When we were low-error and forced them to do more than just serve the ball, we forced them to play defense, pass, set, swing, our chances of winning that rally greatly increased,” she said.
The Gators did not commit an error in the first set until the officials called a net violation that tied the game at 13-all. But, from that point on, the Gators committed four service and two attack errors.
A Tria McLean kill put Battle Creek on top 23-20.
Wisner-Pilger would score three of the next four points, Karrin Jindra's kill on an overpass pulled the Gators to within 24-23 before the purple and gold's Makenna Taake put the set away with a kill off the block.
Wintz liked how his team stayed composed, even when it fell behind. “This group of girls, they really don't get that razzled,” he said. “We've got some girls that play on the court and don't show any emotion at all, whatsoever, that's just their nature.”
Wisner-Pilger looked as if it could be on the way to squaring the match in the second set as the Gators went on an 8-4 run. An Ashley Brahmer kill off an overpass put the green and white up 13-8.
Wintz called timeout. “Coach told us, just like in practice, we had to have confidence,” Battle Creek's Riley Seifert said. “Know and expect that the ball is coming to us and do what we know we can do.”
Wintz said his back-row players just needed to be reminded that they're good passers. “We just needed to have Wisner take a little break there and it worked out for us,” he said. “We got out of that rotation and we went on a little run.”
Actually, there was nothing little about it. Sophomore Kaitlyn Pochop served during an 8-0 rally that saw the Gators struggle to stay in-system and included four Wisner-Pilger attack errors, two Tria McLean kills and a service ace.
“It's good to see our girls trail early in a set,” Wintz said. “They have to really dig deep and fight back and earn a victory like that.”
The Gators seized back the momentum by going on a 4-1 run of their own. Lily Otten's block pulled them to within one at 19-18.
But Battle Creek scored six of the final seven points to put it away.
“They were a very strong blocking team,” Groth said. “Their offense was quicker than some of the offenses we've played recently.”
McLean, a preseason Super Six selection, finished the match with 13 kills and seven assists. “She's a great player,” Wintz said. “She runs our offense really well when she's in the back row and obviously we look to go to her quite a bit when she's in the front row because she can kill the ball.”
Seifert also filled up the stat sheet for Battle Creek with four kills, two assists, one block ad one service ace. Kaitlyn Pochop recorded 14 assists and Paytyn Taake served up five aces.
Jindra and Aspin Waterman led the Gators with six kills apiece, Adi Meyer recorded 10 assists and five Wisner-Pilger players combined for eight service aces.
Both teams are back in action on Saturday. Wisner-Pilger hosts its own invitational, while Battle Creek travels to Tilden for the Elkhorn Valley invitational.
“For sure we get to see (defending Class D1 state champion, Fremont) Bergan and hopefully, we get to see St. Paul whose No. 1 in our class, so we can see where we're at with them.
Earlier in the evening, the host Gators defeated Crofton 25-21, 25-10, before Battle Creeks handled the Warriors 25-10, 25-13.
Battle Creek defeats Wisner-Pilger 25-23, 25-19
BC (15-1): Paytyn Taake, 1s, 5a; Makenna Taake, 3k; BriAnna Zohner, 4k; Kaitlyn Pochop, 14s, 1a; Riley Seifert, 5k, 2s, 1b, 1a; Renee Brummels, 1k; Tria McLean, 13k, 7s.
W-P (9-4): Rachel Otten, 3k; Ashley Brahmer, 1k; Adi Meyer, 10s, 2a; Lindsey Kneifl, 2a; Lexi Parker, 2a; Aspin Waterman, 6k; Karrin Jindra, 6k, 1a; Lily Otten, 3k, 1s, 1b; Erin McGuire, 2s, 1a.