PENDER — The more the merrier for the top-ranked Aquinas Monarchs.
The overall No. 1-rated team in Class D made its case for this week’s state tournament after an impressive showing that led to 10 qualifiers and a team title at Saturday’s D-1 district tournament at Pender High School.
The Monarchs put seven wrestlers in the finals to wrap up the team title early and ended the day with six district champions, which was just fine with coach Roy Emory.
“The effort was there the whole time and we really wrestled well,” he said. “This is one of the tougher D districts and we just had to battle the whole weekend. Teams like Neligh and Cambridge and Wisner all have some really good kids and we saw some kids were tough, especially in the middle weights.”
Aquinas was particularly dominant in the middle weights with three of its six district champions coming with a trio of NSWCA No. 2-ranked wrestlers in Jacob Kavan (138), Kelby Coufal (145) and Jacob Moravec (152).
All three came away with dominating performances in their finals match. Kavan recorded a 9-0 major decision over fifth-ranked Jacob Corbett of Cambridge, Coufal decisioned Pender’s Mitchell Kelly 6-0 and Moravec got a 10-6 decision over Ty Stanton of Cambridge.
“Getting seven into the finals was good for us, and we had some hammers who came out and performed really well for us,” Emory said.
The Monarchs also picked up district titles with Grady Romshek at 103 pounds and their two big pinners, Calib Svoboda (220) and Josiah Brezina (285), both of whom finished their finals matches on first-period falls.
Six area teams finished in the top 10 of the 23-team mammoth tournament, led by seventh-ranked Neligh-Oakdale, which won some late matches to slip past Wisner-Pilger for third place, just four points behind runner-up Cambridge.
The Warriors put six into the state tournament and had a pair of champions in 160-pounder Levi Drueke and undefeated Aiden Kuester, who won his 40th match of the year with a first-period pin over Logan Nelson of Wisner-Pilger to take the 170-pound title.
“Levi and Aiden have both been wrestling really well for us,” coach Brett Arehart said. “Our kids always wrestle hard and we had a good feeling we’d get six or seven in, so it was a pretty good day.”
The Warriors had three in the finals with freshman Corbin Hoefer taking runner-up honors at 132 pounds, losing to fourth-ranked Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge on a 5-2 decision.
“Corbin had some tough matches and won two in overtime, so to do that as a freshman is pretty awesome,” Arehart said.
Wisner-Pilger, which finished 8 1/2 points behind the Warriors, had a district champion in second-ranked Braxton Siebrandt, who won a 6-4 sudden victory thriller over No. 3-rated Zander Kavan of Aquinas.
Howells-Dodge had a pair of district titlists, with top-ranked and undefeated Jestin Beyer improving to 38-0 with a 4-3 win over second-ranked Brett Bridger of Fullerton, who suffered just his second loss of the season.
Other area district champions included sixth-ranked Hugo Sanchez of Madison at 113 pounds, No. 2-rated Carter Beckman of Elgin Public/Pope John at 120 and Winside senior 195-pounder Mason Topp.
D-1 District at Pender
Team Standings (Qualifiers)
Aquinas 209.5 (10), Cambridge 131.5 (6), Neligh-Oakdale 127.5 (6), Wisner-Pilger 119 (7), Howells-Dodge 79 (3), Pender 74 (3), Wilcox-Hildreth 59.5 (3), Fullerton 56 (2), Elgin/Pope John 55 (2), Madison 50 (3), Summerland 49 (2), Riverside 41 (3), South Loup 41 (1), Central Valley 38 (1), Stanton 34.5 (2), Winside 23 (1), Creighton 18 (1), Homer 12 (0), Bancroft-Rosalie 7 (0), Tri County NE 7 (0), Osmond 6 (0), Niobrara/Verdigre 5 (0), Ponca 3 (0).
Championship Results
106: Grady Romshek, Aquinas, pinned Gavin Patterson, W-H, 4:45. 113: Hugo Sanchez, Madison, maj. dec. Angel Rodriguez, Cambridge, 13-2. 120: Carter Beckman, E/PJ, pinned Alex Thiele, Summerland, 0:46. 126: Braxton Siebrandt, W-P, dec. Zander Kavan, Aquinas, 6-4 (SV). 132: Dylan Brichacek, H-D, dec. Corbin Hoefer, N-O, 5-2. 138: Jacob Kavan, Aquinas, maj. dec. Jacob Corbett, Cambridge, 9-0. 145: Kelby Coufal, Aquinas, dec. Mitchell Kelly, Pender, 6-0.
152: Jacob Moravec, Aquinas, dec. Tye Stanton, Cambridge, 10-6. 160: Levi Drueke, N-O, pinned Lane Belina, H-D, 5:12. 170: Aiden Kuester, N-O, pinned Logan Nelson, W-P, 1:29.182: Jestin Beyer, H-D, dec. Brett Bridger, Fullerton, 4-3. 195: Mason Topp, Winside, dec. Samuel Hemenway, E/PJ, 7-1. 220: Calib Svoboda, Aquinas, pinned Jerrod Land, Fullerton, 1:30. 285: Josiah Brezina, Aquinas, pinned Jordan Ruf, Cambridge, 0:24.
Consolation Results
106: Micah Gerlach, Cambridge, tech. fall Symon Kastl, Aquinas, 17-2. 113: Kevin Pedraza, Madison, def. Tycin Lampman, W-P, medical forfeit. 120: Carson Whitesel, N-O, pinned Trent Mefford, Aquinas, 0:40. 126: Brody Patterson, W-H, dec. Ethan Kester, Summerland, 6-4 (SV). 132: Graiden Ritner, W-H, dec. Trevor Carraher, Riverside, 7-4. 138: Walker Ott, W-P, pinned Jayden Reed, Stanton, 3:08. 145: Ryan Woitaszewski, W-P, dec. Ted Hemmingsen, Riverside, 3-2.
152: Braxton Volk, Pender, def. Devon Schultz, W-P, medical forfeit. 160: Hunter Perks, Cambridge, pinned Keegan Poppe, W-P, 1:34. 170: Becker Pohlman, Stanton, pinned Mauricio Hernandez, Madison, 4:58. 182: Jacob Henery, N-O, dec. Adam Oltmer, Aquinas, 11-8. 195: Chase Thomas, N-O, dec. Dawson Doggett, SL, 4-0. 220: Colton Sanderson, Pender, pinned David Lozano, Riverside, 3:00. 285: Tristin Grim, CV, pinned Brandon Pavelka, Creighton, 2:04.