Too much pressure for relationships

High school relationships… some consider them to be a waste of time, while others may take offense to me just saying that. I think it is needless to say that relationships have changed pretty dramatically over the years and social media is to blame for basically all of it.
Technology has definitely had an effect on relationships. To me, phones have somewhat ruined relationships. People would rather send a text than say the same thing face to face.
I mean, they have even made dating apps for teenagers. If that’s not a one-way ticket to heartbreak, I don’t know what is. It seems like anymore, you aren’t in a relationship if you haven’t posted about it on Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram. Everyone seems to think that they need to know all the details of your relationship in order to accept that you are actually in one.
Parents also like to put in their input on any relationships you may or may not have with another person. I’m coming from experience when I say that as soon as I get a notification on my phone from a name that sounds like it could be a guy, I will hear about it from everyone in my family.
Even the distant relatives I haven’t seen since I was 10 seem to know more about my life than I do.
I also think there is too much pressure set on high schoolers to be in a relationship.
With all of the things going on in our lives at this age, we shouldn’t feel forced to find the love of our lives when we are only 16.
While it may be great to have someone to spend our time with, why can’t those people just be our friends?
People nowadays automatically assume if you don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, it is their job to set you up with one.
Take it from me: I have been single pretty much my whole life, as long as we don’t include those few elementary school boyfriends, and I would say I have a pretty good life.
So, while there may be some perks to having a boyfriend or girlfriend, no teenager should feel forced to find their soulmate before they even graduate high school.