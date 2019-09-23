Too many demands on student's time

I am a junior in high school, and I have done sports since 5th or 6th grade. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, can take up a great deal of your time before and after school for practices, games and more.

My main controversy is weighing classwork versus sports. For me, I feel as if I am getting pulled into every direction trying to please my coaches, parents and teachers, and it’s overwhelming sometimes.

During the day, teachers are going through lessons and giving you homework and if you’re lucky, you will get a little bit of class time to work on that homework, or you may get no time at all.

At the end of the day, we get a thirty-five minute study hall, but some kids that are in sports are expected to be in the weightroom to improve in their sport, rather than spending the time they might actually be guaranteed to work on their homework.

Along with that, if you don’t get that study hall, you could become very stressed with everything you have to do that night. Practices can normally go for two to three hours and by the time you get home you may still have two to three hours of homework. With practices going late in the evening, the student athlete is limited on even having a life outside of school and sports.

Also, if an athlete is going to bed late, lack of sleep leads to being tired and run down in school, which then leads to dropping grades.

When grades start to drop, it can really affect the future of the student, meaning where they will be going to college or what career they want to go into.

On the flip side, extracurriculars also include clubs and activities. Although these don’t extract as much as sports do, they can take up some time. Especially on a night where you have not only just a meeting for your club or activity, but also have sport practices over it and you still need to go home and do your homework.

Personally I feel that the coaches and teachers are both just trying to help you the best they can, but their priorities start to overlap each other.

Coaches want you to improve in the sport. and the teachers want you to improve in your classes.

As a human you are wanting to fulfill everyone’s needs and it can get very stressful for student athletes.

