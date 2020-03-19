Tons of ice can’t deter Ruzickas

NIOBRARA — Willard Ruzicka has lived near the Niobrara River all his life. In fact, his home place was half a mile from the river, and never did he feel threatened by the waters of the river.
But over the years, Ruzicka watched as silt filled the creek bed, raising the water level along the bank.
Last spring when the Spencer Dam failed, rushing water and chunks of ice changed the Ruzicka farm stead forever.
“When the Niobrara came swiftly downstream flowing outside its banks, an ice jam downstream by the Pischerville Bridge caused the Niobrara to back up and flood our home,” Denise Ruzicka said.
When the family went to bed the first night after the dam broke, son Anthony had a bad feeling, so he gathered all the important papers and placed them upstairs, Denise said. The next morning, they were alarmed but grateful when a 6 a.m. phone call from the Verdigre Fire Department alerted them to the potential danger.
The family had two hours to move to higher ground. As Denise took the dogs and went to town, Willard and Anthony started moving vehicles and machinery away from the impending flood.
When the couple returned to their farm place, it was covered with ice and debris. The house gave into the force of the ice chunks, as did many of the sheds on the place. Cattle that were trapped in the fenced-in yards were dead.
“We stood and stared, wondering what to do?” Denise said.
The family received donations from a GoFundMe account. Those and disaster donations to the Nebraska Farm Bureau were instrumental in helping them, as well as many other disaster-stricken Nebraska farmers, recover.
After cleanup, they started building a new house and a machine shed.
In an online video from Nebraska Farm Bureau, a scene shows Willard happily holding a framed photo of the Ruzickas’ 25th wedding anniversary that someone had recovered during the cleanup.
For the next few months, the family, as well as friends and neighbors, walked their fields picking up sticks and debris. Willard and his son signed up for the prevent-plant program and resigned themselves to the fact that there would be no corn crop this season.
A late planting of alfalfa was finally completed so there will be hay to harvest this year. Soon they started restocking the lost bulls, so instead of calving in January as they have for years, the Ruzickas will calve in March.
“It really turned our lives upside down,” Denise said.
When Willard and Denise considered their options, they made decisions for the future.
“What else in the world would we do?” Denise said. “All we ever did was farm, and we were not the kind of people to sit in the house if we retired. After all, this is home.”
So the Ruzickas rebuilt.
The new house and shed were built farther away from the river and on higher ground. Plus, it was raised farther off the ground.
“The Niobrara River used to be a comforting spot to our family,” Denise said. “We would go down there and have picnics and even camp overnight. Not anymore.”
Now, the river moves must faster than ever before, and the Ruzickas stay far away, remembering the danger they experienced a year ago.
Still, they are home and glad to be there.