To vaccinate or not?

COVID 19 has shocked the world, disrupting the routine of nations across the vast globe as cases continue spreading like wild fire, leaving devastation in its wake. There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t see the deep impact it has made, the pandemic has effected everyone in some way, shape or form, becoming quite the international topic which the world can deeply relate to. Every public place has its regulations and masks have become an often irritating essential. Now there is word spreading about a vaccine as professionals rush to conjure up a protective barrier from the disease, as questions about such a solution arise.
Of course, no vaccine is 100% effective, but the vast majority vaccinated are safer than ones who aren’t. I think a vaccination should definitely become an option during this pandemic, it could lower the number of cases, saving many from the experience. With all the precautions taken such as sanitation, social distancing and the vaccine, we could conquer COVID 19 one step at a time, day by day. With the vaccine we can put a lid on this pandemic by injecting the weakened essence of the sickness into a patient so they can become immune to it. It’s devastating to be isolated from loved ones and living with the constant fear of being possibly sick, thus being a threat to the people we love dear. It’s as if no one is safe and everyone’s a threat. That’s exactly why a vaccine would be more than just beneficial during this time we live in, it’s crucial and a basic essential to keep safe. It’s tiring to walk around with a mask that restricts breathing and getting your hands sanitized how many times a day.
We’d rather watch these restrictions lift and excitedly watch cases decrease and cease and be able to hug friends and family and have a normal routine again. So, with that said, what do you think? To or not to vaccinate?