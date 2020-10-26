To trick or treat or not to trick or treat, that is the question

This year, yet again another beloved activity is falling to the most hated disease of COVID. Yes, that is right, Halloween is at stake. Trick or treating is a beloved Halloween activity where young kids dress up in costumes, grab their favorite bucket, and go door to door and say “trick or treat” and receive candy from all the houses that they ask. With COVID happening, the ability to be able to go to strangers’ houses and receive a basket full of goodies seems impossible, but in reality, it’s not. There is such an easy way to get around the fact of “do not touch others” and “do not breathe on others.”
For starters, wear masks. It is already Halloween time, so why not have a mask to match that costume? Also wear gloves. Wearing gloves will help to limit the amount of contact between others. Both of these things worn by both the trick or treaters and the people who hand the candy out.
Now, will people actually follow these protocals? No, because in reality, we probably should not be going out trick or treating at all, but, you are only little for so long. The CDC has come right out and said on Halloween, there should not be any trick or treating. There are ways to protect the kids and let them still have their fun. There will always be those people that ruin the fun for everyone though and will not wear a mask or gloves to simply protect themselves from this deadly virus. As long as everyone stays calm, stays 6 feet apart from each other and stays safe there is no reason that there can not be a trick or treating this Halloween.
So I say go out and have fun, you only live once. Stay safe and wear your mask and make sure to have gloves on. Rock those halloween costumes and have a fantastic Oct. 31. Because this Halloween also is a Saturday, on a full moon, with an extra hour due to Daylights Savings, so let’s let the little kids enjoy this one.