Title game brings back memories

Despite all of its great football tradition, only one Pierce team has played a state championship football game on its home turf. That will change on Friday night.
Late last Friday afternoon, before the state semifinals, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced that because of COVID-19, for the first time since 1995, the state finals would not be staged at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Instead, the highest-seeded teams in each class would host the championship games on Friday, Nov. 20.
Since No. 2 Pierce was the highest-remaining seed in Class C1, the Bluejays' 21-14 semifinal triumph over St. Paul ensured that Northeast Nebraska's top team would be on its home field for a state championship game for the first time in more than three decades.
TURNING BACK THE CLOCK
Friday, Nov. 17, 1989. “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette topped the pop-music chart, “The Little Mermaid” was No. 1 at the box office and legendary Daily News sports editor Denny Fuehrer described the scene from the old Pierce football stadium, now the home of Casey's General Store.
"Coach Rich Rethwisch brought David and his five smooth stones to the arena, but Goliath refused to sleep all night. Rethwisch had enough tricks up his sleeve to keep it interesting for most of three quarters, but the 13-0 Antlers simply were superior at the end."
Back in the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s, Pierce fluctuated from among the biggest schools in Class C1 to among the smallest in Class B. The NSAA had used the same formula for years to determine classifications. The schools with the 32 largest enrollment figures were placed in Class A and the next 64 in B.
To determine enrollment numbers, the NSAA counted the combined number of students in the ninth, 10th and 11th grades from the previous year. And with 141 students in those three grades, Pierce earned the distinction of being the 64th largest — i.e., the smallest — Class B school for the 1989-90 academic year.
"It was my first year, so a lot of the offense was fairly new," Rethwisch said. "Our defense was the standard six, which has been pretty successful for Pierce over the years. I think (coach) Mark (Brahmer) still runs a pretty good base off of that.
"We won our first two and then played Norfolk Catholic for game three. Our quarterback, Blaine Bockelman, got hurt on the third play of the game, and I had a sophomore, Matt Moeller, come in who was a really good athlete and who was going to be my quarterback down the road, but it was his first game and with that new offense; it didn't help us"
"We really got better toward the end of the year and had a big game against Wayne. The winner of that would then go to the playoffs. So, one of us was going to get knocked out. It was a hard-hitting game, but we won 21-18," Rethwisch said.
PLAYOFF BOUND
"So we wound up 8-1 and we drew (Columbus) Scotus in the first round. We were on the road because we were unranked and we didn't have a lot of power points.
"That was quite a game. We won it 22-14 in overtime. We lost the flip, and I remember telling my wife, Kathi, all week long, I said, 'If we get into overtime and we lose the flip, I'm going to go for two,' because I wanted them to have to score twice to beat us and darned if we didn't score first and made it 20-14 and we ran the swinging gate and made it 22-14 and we held on."
Rethwisch said the game was gratifying because the Bluejays had not received any respect all year from Class B pundits across the state. Next up was undefeated and top-ranked Central City.
"That was a tough ball game," Rethwisch said. "They had a kid by the name of Whipple who was extremely fast and he posed problems for us. But we scored late in the game to win it 14-10. Dennis Zimmerer, our running back, carried the ball 41 times for 287 yards, in typical Pierce fashion," Rethwisch said with a laugh. "That was a big win because they were No. 1 and deservedly so."
Rethwisch said Pierce's success in 1989 started in the trenches. "We had some great linemen, John Bruegman, Chad Hogendorn, Jason Moss, Jay Meier, Jamie Dvorak, Jeff Ronspies, Jeff Meier, Tony Sinnebeck, Chad Collison. They were just quicker than heck, and then you put Zimmie at tailback and I had a great kid named Brent Wachholtz who was our fullback that year. God rest his soul; he passed away from cancer some years ago. But Brent was a great kid. He didn't want to run the ball at first, but we convinced him and he enjoyed it."
With the win over Central City, the Bluejays turned their attention to a semifinal showdown with Cairo Centura. “We beat them 7-0," Rethwisch said. "I think our stats were a lot, but we missed a couple of short field goals. Our kicker was Thad Wasson and he was really reliable, but that night we just had to get ahead two scores and we never could. But we held on and won."
BRING ON THE ANTLERS
That set the stage for the state-title showdown with top-ranked Elkhorn, which had rolled through its first 12 opponents by an average score of 37-7.
Back in those days, home-field advantage for state championship games alternated each year in each class between the easternmost and westernmost school. 1989 was a "westernmost" year for Class B, so Pierce welcomed its Omaha-area guests.
"What was amazing was to see all of the seats around the field. They brought in a lot of extra bleachers," Rethwisch said. "It was a classic football field. I loved coaching there. I enjoyed the crowd. I wanted to hear them. They inspired me."
While Pierce had a three-year enrollment of 141, Elkhorn's number was almost three times larger: 414. That meant the average Pierce class had 47 students while Elkhorn's was 138.
The Antlers had three players who started on both offense and defense. Pierce had nine. "We were amazed at how many guys they had on the sidelines," Bockelman said with a laugh.
"To be in the Class B final, it showed how great they were and how well they carried on the tradition, especially being the smallest school in Class B," Rethwisch said. "But they never used that as an excuse. They were all so coachable and easy to be around."
Things didn't start out well for Pierce that night. The Bluejays received the opening kickoff, started at their own 20 and went three-and-out.
Elkhorn defensive end Zach Atchley blocked Jeff Ronspies' punt and recovered it on the Bluejay 6. Greg Hays went straight ahead in one play to make it 6-0. The PAT kick was wide.
"We had negative-2 yards total offense at that point," Rethwisch said. "And then we come back and now we're third and 14, so now in two offensive possessions, we're at a total of minus-6 yards.
"And then we run a middle screen to Brent Wachholtz and he goes the distance: 71 yards. Thad Wasson kicks the extra point and we're ahead 7-6, just like that."
It marked only the second time all season Elkhorn had trailed in a game.
Pierce held on Elkhorn's next possession. A bad center snap helped the Bluejays take over on Elkhorn's 29. But a sure touchdown pass was dropped and Pierce had to settle for a 30-yard Wasson field goal and a 10-6 lead.
Elkhorn's lone pass of the night, good for 28 yards, ignited the Antlers' second-period march to paydirt. Hays eventually scored from 2 yards and, after the PAT, the Antlers led 13-10.
But Pierce responded with a 17-play drive that took eight minutes off the clock. Bockelman sneaked in the final 2 yards and Wasson's kick made it 17-13 Pierce at halftime.
"I just remember going in at halftime and I wish coach Brahmer had been with me," said Rethwisch — who has great respect for Brahmer's ability to make halftime adjustments, citing this year's quarterfinal win over Wahoo as a perfect example.
"In those days, you played four games in 16 days and here we are in Class B and I'm probably playing 16, 17 kids. And you talk about putting it all out there.
"I just couldn't muster the right words or make the right adjustments for the second half. We kind of got wore down."
The Antlers scored twice in the third quarter to take a 26-17 advantage into the final 12 minutes. But the Bluejays would not give up and tried to pick up a fourth down deep in their own territory but failed.
That gave Elkhorn a short field and the Antlers capitalized by scoring the final touchdown with 2:35 to play for a final score of 33-17.
Pierce had to settle for second place that night, but Rethwisch said he has great memories of the 1989 team. "I told them that then and I tell them that now, I can't thank those kids enough," he said. "To this day, I see a few of them. Play a little golf with them. My mom could have coached that team. When you have kids like that, it makes it easy."
LEGACY
Brahmer, who has been the Pierce head coach for 25 of the past 26 seasons, recognized the importance of the program's tradition that was built on teams like the 1989 squad.
"We've been fortunate to have a tradition established that came way before me," he said. "So guys want to live up to that tradition and be the next team that can hopefully represent our community and school in a positive manner."
Perhaps it's not a coincidence that seven members of the 2020 Bluejay squad have fathers who played on that 1989 team: Matt Moeller's son Logan; Blaine Bockelman's son David Dale; Eric Wachholtz's son Jacksen; Ryan Collison's sons Luke and Zach; and Jay Meier's sons Garret and Zach.
As was the case with the 1989 final, when Pierce squares off with Adams Central on Friday, the visitors will have the larger enrollment figure, but the Patriots won't have anywhere close to the advantage Elkhorn had over Pierce 31 years ago.
The NSAA now uses three-year male enrollment numbers for football and, according to the organization's website, last year, Adams Central had 107 boys in grades nine through 11 while Pierce had 100.
DIFFERENT ATMOSPHERES
It will all change on Friday, but for now, the 1989 team remains the only Pierce squad to play for a state championship on its home field. The school's first two finals contests in 1977 and '78 were played on the road.
The other six Pierce teams to play in state championship games — all in Class C1 — played their finals at Memorial Stadium.
While the opportunity to play at the home of the Huskers is the ultimate dream for a lot of high school football players around the state, there is also something special about staging state championships in small towns.
The NSAA began the state football playoffs in 1975 and during the years between then and 1995, there were a lot of great championship games played on high school fields, including many here in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Folks in Norfolk still talk about the 1994 Class A state title victory over Omaha Benson. Schools like Norfolk Catholic, Battle Creek, Coleridge, Laurel-Concord, Clearwater, Beemer, O'Neill St. Mary's, Bancroft-Rosalie and many others all hosted memorable state title games.
When one compares the atmosphere of playing on a Friday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd of several thousand (all socially distanced and wearing masks) to playing on an early-in-the-week morning or afternoon in front of 88,000 empty seats, there is really no comparison.
And the economic impact cannot be overstated. Adams Central will undoubtedly bring a large contingent of supporters north from the Hastings area. Many will spend their money at restaurants and bars in Pierce and Norfolk and you can bet dozens of 15-county cars, trucks and SUVs will fill their tanks at area pumps for the ride home.
Friday night's Class C1 state championship game promises to be a memorable one. Game time at the Pierce High School athletic complex is 5:30 p.m.