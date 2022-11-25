Is your collection of mugs out of control? Mine might be. Here’s a series of questions to ask yourself before you go and buy additional Christmas mugs in the following weeks.
1. Do you open your cupboard door to put in a clean glass or cup and find that all spaces are taken? Are they stacked so tightly that you can’t even put a mug inside of another mug because those spaces are taken also? You might have a mug problem.
2. When you’re on vacation, are you drawn to the shelf at the tourist shop that holds the many different styles of mugs that memorialize the location you’re at? Do you have more than five mugs that have the name of a city or state emblazoned on the side? It’s a sign.
3. Do you have an alternate storage site, either secret or out in the open where you store mugs that are extra special? These might be mugs that were given as a gift or were from an extra special trip. If these stored mugs number more than 20, you may have a mug problem.
4. Would one of your favorite gifts you receive for Christmas be a mug that contains some unique tea bags, coffee spoons, hot chocolate or biscotti? Would you even love a mug gift that holds a plant or poinsettia? You might be a mug hoarder.
5. Have any of your grown children commented that they always look forward to getting a cup of coffee at your house because they never know what unique mug they’ll be drinking out of, including one that might be emblazoned with a John Deere tractor, a mom/dad/grandparent saying, a college mascot or a special Chicago barista? If this happens, you can direct them to a box of six plain matching mugs you keep stored in a high cupboard for people who lean more toward the more mundane aspects of drinking hot fluids.
6. Do you keep chipped mugs to use as 1) pots for plants 2) pen holders 3) utensil holders or 4) Easter egg dying cups? (This is just common sense — don’t even think of throwing out a chipped mug.)
Considering that we all have to drink out of something and that we might as well take pleasure in drinking out of a receptacle that is not only useful but brings back a nice memory or thought of a loved family member then, no, if you answered the questions above in the affirmative, you don’t have a mug problem. In fact, there are wonderful Santa head mugs to be found at most stores this time of year that you should avail yourself of. Happy mug season!