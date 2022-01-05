Tips appreciated during dining out

I consider myself a good tipper which hasn’t always been the case. For years, 10% of a restaurant bill was easy math, so I always thought that amount of tip was adequate, until my kids went to school and learned math too. “That’s all you’re giving them?! That’s embarrassing!”
I’m ashamed to admit that my worst tipping period coincided with the time when our six kids were still home and under the age of 15 and, alas, eating at the occasional restaurant. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that servers were scurrying out the door when they saw the Becker minivan drive up.
Through the years, I have gotten better about tipping. Now we try to calculate 20% for tips because these servers actually aren’t getting paid very much — many get less than $3 an hour \h— so tips are a must. It is too bad their income has to depend on how well they keep someone’s water glass filled and how good a mood their customers happen to be at the time.
Our four daughters have worked at restaurants where they were paid a very small hourly rate but were promised “great tips” if they provided exceptional customer service.
They can tell stories of the demanding customers who complained about and got everything under the sun and then left after paying a miniscule or nonexistent tip. The thing is, the servers many times don’t get the whole tip anyway, but may have to share it with the cooks and the busboys and anybody else working. I would suggest it’s a messed-up system.
It was in the news lately that a group of people went to a restaurant for the sole purpose of giving two servers a $4400 tip after the meal. The manager of the restaurant insisted the tip be shared although he had previously told the people who had called beforehand that the servers alone got to keep their tips.
The server was eventually fired for telling how she only got 20% of the tip. Now there is an online fund to help her until she finds another job.
Maybe it’s time tipping went away. Why don’t waitresses get minimum wage? Maybe their dependence on people who feeling like tipping well is why there are so many job openings for restaurant servers. Personally, I don’t like to be evaluating a server’s job at the end of each meal before giving a tip. I don’t know whose fault it is if the food is cold or slow getting to the table and would rather not be the position of making a decision about the amount of tip that should be bestowed on the server.
Until the food industry updates the whole tips and $2 wages system, try to tip on the higher end \h— not that $4,400 is necessary but it doesn’t hurt to be a little generous these days.