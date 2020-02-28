NELIGH — Osmond kept the dominating season going with a convincing victory over West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale High School on Thursday night.
The D1-5 subdistrict final started with 10 lead changes to start the game, looking like an equal matchup. But it was right before the Osmond Tigers turned it up a notch and blew the West Holt Huskies out of the water in the 63-37 win.
"Both teams were getting what they wanted early on," Osmond coach Todd Schulze said. "Our defense was just solid from start to finish."
Each team was feeling each other out, getting into rhythm in the first quarter as Osmond's Keaton Timmerman put up 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting while West Holt's Garrison Hansen had eight points.
"We were knocking down a few shots, but we had to get the ball down inside (and) we never did," West Holt coach Todd Hale said. "We came out and played hard in the first quarter. Timmerman is a beast."
The game stayed tight rolling through the second quarter until Osmond called a timeout with four minutes, 53 seconds left in the quarter as the Tigers led 22-21.
Osmond came out of the timeout with a full head of steam as Graysen Schultze knocked down two 3s and a pair of free throws and Timmerman added two more free throws, giving Osmond a 10-2 run heading into halftime.
"At halftime we wanted to stay aggressive and stay in attack mode," Schulze said. "There wasn't anything we wanted to try to change, we wanted to keep doing our thing."
Osmond did exactly what it planned to do as the Tigers were attacking inside and outside on offense, while their defense held the Huskies in check.
The Tigers outscored the Huskies 18-3 in the third quarter as they shot 50% from the field and forced six West Holt turnovers.
"We started to lose a little bit of composure. They do a good job of getting hands on the ball," Hale said.
Osmond also dominated the boards, outrebounding West Holt 32-19, which helped lead to the 63-37 win.
Timmerman finished the game with 30 points on 76% shooting from the floor while he also grabbed 11 rebounds, completing the double-double.
"He got off to a huge start and that's what you should expect. You need guys like that, your leaders, to come out and play well," Schulze said. "When he started hitting his jumpers, that gave everyone else confidence that Keaton was going to show up tonight."
Timmerman's teammates stepped up alongside him as Schultze, Aaron Chishiba, Ryan Schmit and Justus Maertins combined for 32 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists.
"We got to have role players to take some pressure off of him (Timmerman)," Schulze said. "It was nice to see those guys be confident and shoot."
On the other side, Hansen led the Huskies with 11 points and three rebounds while Aaron Kraus, Logan Wieneke and Max Roberts combined for 19 points and eight boards and dished the ball out for six assists.
Osmond and West Holt will now wait to see if and where they will be headed for their district matchups.
D1-5 subdistrict final
West Holt 17 6 3 11 — 37
Osmond 18 14 18 13 — 63
WEST HOLT (19-6): Garrison Hansen 4-12, 0-1 11; Tyler Larby 0-4, 0-2 0; Tyler Jelinek 1-2, 0-0 2; Jakeem Brown 1-5, 2-2 4; Aaron Kraus 3-10, 2-3 8; Rumen Rentschler 0-1, 0-0 0; Logan Wieneke 2-2, 0-2 4; Max Roberts 3-6, 1-1 7; Joseph Seger 0-0, 1-4 1.
Three-point field goals: 3-9 (Garrison Hansen 3).
OSMOND (23-1): Aaron Chishiba 0-4, 2-2 2; Ryan Schmit 2-4, 2-2 7; Keaton Wattier 0-0, 1-2 1; Keaton Timmerman 13-17, 3-3 30; Graysen Schultze 3-7, 5-6 14; Zach Huwaldt 1-2, 0-0 2; Justus Maertins 3-8, 1-4 5.
Three-point field goals: 5-9 (Graysen Schultze 3, Keaton Timmerman 1, Ryan Schmit 1).