Timeless traditions

Christmas season is one of my family’s favorite times of the year. All the Christmas festivities, and food especially, are what my family looks forward to. Although we don’t have very many traditions, there are a few we do every year.
Every Christmas Eve, we attend a church service with my grandparents and extended family on my mom’s side. Afterwards, we either go to my grandparents’ house or my grandma’s sister’s house and celebrate with both of their extended families. They’ve been doing this as long as my mom can remember, and I hope we still always get together with them. On my mom’s side of the family, there is always an overabundance of delicious foods ranging from desserts to main dishes. We also always do a Chinese gift exchange that is always good for many laughs and a few outbursts if someone “steals” someone else’s present.
On my dad’s side, we read the same story every year before we open presents. This book is about the Christmas story of how Mary and Joseph traveled to give birth to baby Jesus and how they had many visitors afterwards.
On Christmas Day, my immediate family does the same thing every year. We will wake up and open presents from each other. After we sit around for a little while, we will head out to my mom’s parents’ house for dinner. Then, we will play a few card games, chill out for a while, and head home.
Although my family doesn’t have elaborate Christmas traditions, the things we do every year hold a special place in our hearts. The most important thing about the Christmas season is not what gifts you receive or how crazy you decorate your house, but rather how you spend your time with your loved ones. I hope to continue my family’s Christmas traditions when I have a family of my own because even though these traditions aren’t the craziest, they still mean so much to me.