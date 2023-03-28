With the weather getting warmer, it is almost time to break out the boats. Therefore, it's the perfect time to spruce up your boat.
I go on my dad's 17-foot Stratos bass boat with him to fish, and there are some parts that need a little work. My dad’s boat has a seat in the front and back that are removable, fold in half and snap shut. Those seats are getting really worn from being sat on so often, so those were the first things that needed to be replaced.
Next, we needed to replace the carpet as it was torn. We took a trip to Menards and eventually found marine carpet that is used for boats. We tore out the old carpet and started working. Now, we are working on replacing the covers on the rest of the seats in the boat as they are peeling badly. There is foam that we have for those seats that we are cutting to be the correct size. Next, we then have to cover with a waterproofing material and staple it down. After that, my dad needs to decide if he wants to add a new sticker. On my dad's old bass boat, my mother used her Cricut machine and created a sticker and attached it to the side of the boat. She created a fish made out of bones and redid the numbers that are on the side of the boat since they were peeling. It looked so cool.
The last step, which we are still searching for, is to replace the windshield. My dad's boat has two separate windshields, and one is cracked badly enough that we removed it, while the one on the driver's seat is just fine. We are hoping when we go on our paddlefishing trip at the end of March, we can go to the boat yard and find two matching windshields that we can take back and replace the ones we now have.
It is the perfect time to spruce up your boat. You could do it by yourself or have it done somewhere else, but it’s time to break out the boats.