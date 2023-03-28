With the weather getting warmer, it is almost time to break out the boats. Therefore, it's the perfect time to spruce up your boat.

I go on my dad's 17-foot Stratos bass boat with him to fish, and there are some parts that need a little work. My dad’s boat has a seat in the front and back that are removable, fold in half and snap shut. Those seats are getting really worn from being sat on so often, so those were the first things that needed to be replaced.

Next, we needed to replace the carpet as it was torn. We took a trip to Menards and eventually found marine carpet that is used for boats. We tore out the old carpet and started working. Now, we are working on replacing the covers on the rest of the seats in the boat as they are peeling badly. There is foam that we have for those seats that we are cutting to be the correct size. Next, we then have to cover with a waterproofing material and staple it down. After that, my dad needs to decide if he wants to add a new sticker. On my dad's old bass boat, my mother used her Cricut machine and created a sticker and attached it to the side of the boat. She created a fish made out of bones and redid the numbers that are on the side of the boat since they were peeling. It looked so cool.

The last step, which we are still searching for, is to replace the windshield. My dad's boat has two separate windshields, and one is cracked badly enough that we removed it, while the one on the driver's seat is just fine. We are hoping when we go on our paddlefishing trip at the end of March, we can go to the boat yard and find two matching windshields that we can take back and replace the ones we now have.

It is the perfect time to spruce up your boat. You could do it by yourself or have it done somewhere else, but it’s time to break out the boats.

Tags

In other news

Diverse range of artists featured at downtown art show

Diverse range of artists featured at downtown art show

The Norfolk Art Center’s Artisans Along the Avenue soup and art crawl attracted hundreds of people who descended to downtown Norfolk in their formal attire to walk the galleries of Northeast Nebraska artists, whose stories were as fascinating as their art.

Funding should be focused on public schools

Nebraska is one of two states without school choice, meaning our state does not provide state funding to private schools. With the introduction of Legislative Bill 753, many began to dispute. Those against the bill believe that public schools can benefit from more funding, while those who ar…

Opportunity Scholarships Act and Nebraska’s educational systems

It has been said that an “investment in knowledge procures the best interest.” The Nebraska Legislature has renewed an annual battle over whether our state’s public funds should contribute toward private schools. This bill is known as LB 753, or the Opportunity Scholarships Act. Essentially,…

Time to spruce up your boat

With the weather getting warmer, it is almost time to break out the boats. Therefore, it's the perfect time to spruce up your boat.