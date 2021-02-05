Time to rethink time zones?

At the risk of sounding stupid, I have to admit I didn’t know that Indiana is in a different time zone than Nebraska.
Perhaps I should expound on that statement: Not only didn’t I know that Indiana is in a different time zone than Nebraska, I also didn’t know that part of Indiana is in a different time zone than all of Nebraska and that the other part of Indiana is in a different time zone than part of Nebraska.
Hmmm. Maybe the real stupidity here is time zones.
Last week, the managing editor of a publication that I edit planned to call me and sent me an email beforehand asking what time zone I was in. The question took me by surprise because I had just assumed that she was in my time zone.
Well, you know what they say about people who “assume.” In other words, I was wrong. She is in the Eastern time zone. Who knew?
Well, maybe all of you knew, which is why I said that I risked sounding stupid.
But in looking at a map of time zones, a person would have to know exactly where in Indiana someone lived to pinpoint that person’s time zone. And the same is true of Nebraska. Most of Indiana is in the Eastern time zone, but a small part of the northwest and the southwest are in the Central time zone. And Nebraska, of course, splits its geography between the Central and Mountain time zones.
Nebraska and Indiana are not the only states to be cleaved by a time zone line. In fact, 12 other states are split, too.
It is almost fashionable for people to whine about how confusing daylight saving time (DST) is. But what about time zones? With time zones, as with DST, people gain and lose time — it just happens that with time zones, people have to travel to do so instead of waiting for the hated twice-a-year clock-changing ritual. So why aren’t time zones the object of Americans’ wrath?
Perhaps the answer lies in how much time people have had to get used to the two different concepts. Time zone usage dates to 1883 in the United States — the railroads embraced the concept two years earlier than the rest of the nation — whereas DST has a relatively recent vintage of 1918 in the United States.
In another 35 years, maybe people will be so used to DST that they will stop complaining about it. … Well, stranger things have surely happened.
But back to time zones. They have become so ingrained in our lives that we seem to grasp onto humor instead of anger as a way to deal with the absurdity of them. Who wouldn’t laugh at the oddity of living across an invisible line that separates two people by mere inches in distance but by a full hour in time?
And no one seems to question the seemingly arbitrary nature of the ziggety-zaggety pattern created by the time zone boundaries. In fact, those crazy lines are based on a specific method of degrees of longitude, which makes sense, but I’m guessing most people are like me and didn’t know that.
At the risk of sounding stupid again, here’s another thing I didn’t know: When you get an email from someone in a different time zone, does the time recorded on the email reflect their time or yours?
Apparently, the answer is your time — the receiver’s time.
My zone all the time. At last — something to love about technology.
