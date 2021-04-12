Time to promote kindness

Life isn’t perfect, and we shouldn’t expect it to be; instead, we should make the conscious effort to share a little light and kindness in a world that’s often left in the dark. One of my favorite quotes is written by Dr. Seuss, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” This quote embodies the mission of every changemaker in the world and encourages people of all differences to make a positive impact on those around them.
Recently, some of Dr. Seuss’ work has been canceled. This decision was made by his family with the hopes of promoting kindness, so I applaud their efforts. However, we must always promote kindness not cancellations.
Dr. Seuss is known for his inspirational words, lighthearted rhymes, and his creative illustrations. For concern of others, some of his books have been canceled due to his illustrations depicting diverse people. These illustrations shouldn’t be considered derogatory, as that’s not how Dr. Seuss intended them. Instead, he meant to be inclusive and illustrate people of all differences.
Most importantly, Dr. Seuss’ family decided to retract some of his books, not the publishing company or our society. It wasn’t a simple cancellation; instead, Dr. Seuss’ family wanted to show others the importance of kindness, as they knew Dr. Seuss wouldn’t have wanted to hurt anyone.
Recent cancellations have a far greater impact than Dr. Seuss. Cancellations can be a stepping stone to greater change, as we need to be aware of others’ feelings and make the conscious effort to be kind. However, I’m not going to cancel myself simply because my personality, accomplishments, or beliefs offend someone. On the contrary, I’m more than willing to take a step back, communicate, acknowledge my mistakes, and do better. We shouldn’t live in fear of being cancelled. We should live with the hopes that someone will help us improve upon our mistakes.
At the end of the day, we must remember to promote kindness not cancellations. I’m grateful people are thinking about others’ feelings. This is encouraging, as kindness and equal respect can only lead to good things; it’ll move mountains. In the words of Dr. Seuss, “So… be your name Buzbaum or Bixby or Bray or Mordecai Ali Van Allen O’Shea, you’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So… get on your way!”