Time runs out on Hartington Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN - Hartington Cedar Catholic has been living on the edge for the past couple of months, for sure the past month, but has battled from an early-season learning period to the semifinals of the Class D1 Girls Basketball Championships here over the week.
The Trojans surprised a lot of people by finding a way to Lincoln after early-season games left them behind the eight ball record-wise.
Cedar Catholic kept improving and moved along through the sub-districts and district to find the D1 semifinals Thursday, but ended up in the consolation game here at Lincoln East High School Friday where the Trojans fell to Fremont Archbishop Bergan, 60-39 to bring fourth-place back to Hartington.
"We really had trouble scoring today," Hartington Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. "We are basically a shooting team and we couldn't make a shot in the first half."
To add insult to literally injury, Laney Kathol went out of the game for its entirety just under five minutes left in the first frame.
"That was definitely an adjustment for us," Wortmann said. "You can't lose a player like Laney and adjust that fast down here at state."
To call the injury a collision would be an understatement, Kathol and Bergan's Summer Bojanski collided when Bojanski was providing pressure when the Trojans were trying to bring the ball up court.
The "collision" sent both players to the floor and both players to the bench, Bojanski returned, Kathol did not.
Kathol was determined to have a concussion according to the trainers and her coach.
Cedar Catholic had trouble scoring early and fell behind by double-digits with 2:12 left in the first quarter, but the score was only 5-2 when Kathol was hurt.
By the end of the first the lead was trimmed to eight.
After trailing 12-2, Makenna Noecker scored on a drive to the hoop to make it 12-4 and after another Knight bucket, Lauren Bernecker grabbed an offensive rebound and found Samantha Pick to make it 14-6.
Katy Jones went to her left hand and hit a bank shot along the baseline to finish scoring in the first quarter with Bergan ahead 16-8.
"We played better in the second half, but we really had a hole to get out of," Wortmann said. "We got a lot of girls into the game, which we had planned on - it just would have been nice to do it because we were ahead."
The injury and foul problems made it necessary to play some players who haven't seen a lot of playing time lately.
"We had some of the girls really step up and play pretty well here today," the coach said. "It will only make us better down the road - they got some significant game experience."
The Trojan deficit grew to 14 at the intermission and got up to 24 by the end of the third frame.
Cedar Catholic will return nearly its entire team next year, excluding the lone senior, Jordyn Steffen.
"We could have folded so many times during the season and even during some of these games down the stretch," Steffen said. "We just came together and when one of us would get down, someone would pick them up and get them back in the game - we really relied on each other."
It was a trait of the team Wortmann also recognized.
"It didn't matter what the score was they would keep battling," Wortmann said. "They did not quit one time all season - they kept working to get better each practice and each game."
Cedar Catholic did get back to within nine early in the third quarter when Noecker drove the lane right after the official handed the Lady Trojans the ball to begin the second half.
Noecker made the basket and was fouled but failed to convert the traditional three-point play with 7:46 left in the third stanza.
Katy Jones followed that with a three just eight seconds later after Cedar Catholic forced a turnover and suddenly, the score was 27-18.
The Knights went on a 10-0 run on their way to the 24-point advantage at the end of the period.
HCC 8 5 13 13 - 39
ABB 16 11 23 10 - 60
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (14-17): Makenna Noecker 4 2-3 10; Katy Jones 3 0-0 8; Cady Uttecht 1 0-0 3; Jordyn Steffen 3 2-2 9; Sam Pick 2 0-0 5; Laney Kathol 1 0-0 2; Melayna McGregor 1 0-0 2.
FREMONT ARCHBISHOP BERGAN (20-7): Summer Bojanski 1 6-8 8; Adisyn Mendlik 5 0-0 15; Kaitlyn Mlnarik 5 4-6 14; Claire Mlnarik 1 0-0 2; Sydney Meyer 1 0-0 2; Rebecca Baker 1 2-2 4; Paige Frickenstein 3 1-2 7; Addie Gilfry 3 0-0 6; Carlee Hapke 0 2-4 2.