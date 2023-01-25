The weather is nicer than she thought and the city more beautiful, commented our youngest daughter, Maddie, telling us about attending her first few weeks of the spring college semester in Dublin, Ireland. It’s a relief because she had expected a lot of rainy, cloudy and windy days and, so far, she said, it’s been actually pleasant — only a little rain and no wind.
Luckily there hasn’t been much rain because, in her preparation for the trip, she was told not to bring an umbrella because no Dubliner carries an umbrella, even when rain is predicted. If you do carry one, you’re not to put it up unless it’s a heavy rain or “you look like an eejit otherwise.” I think that means risking looking like an “idiot,” but I’m not sure.
So far, Maddie likes living in Dublin, including the buildings, some of which were built in the 1600s, the people (very friendly), and the colorful terms they use (like eejit).
For instance, she’s gotten used to living in a “flat” rather than an apartment and standing “in queue” rather than “in line.” She was a little confused waiting for her class “timetable” when she was looking for her class “schedule.” Luckily, Dubliners speak English, but English comes in a lot of flavors and the Dublin English is particularly interesting.
She has ample opportunity to listen to the interesting conversation as she’s attending Trinity College. The college is an adventure in itself as it has been around since 1592 and has graduated some interesting characters, including author Oscar Wilde. Because of the college’s status, its famous Old Library is allowed a free copy of every book ever published in England or Ireland. Maddie said she’s been in it and it was pretty cool. She feels lucky to be at Trinity College this semester before the library closes in October for three years for renovation. Keep that in mind if you’re fonn (eager) to see the library.
Maddie said she was nearly late to class one day because of a door. Apparently, the college is surrounded by high walls with gates that open to a courtyard where there is one door for students to enter. Imagine one entrance in any public place in America. She now factors in door time when she goes to class.
So Maddie has a few months more to learn about “wee” things and “grand” things, “acting the maggot” (having fun), and “cracking on,” which means to get going.
And here I always thought Irish people spent their time drinking green beer and telling each other “erin go bragh.” Not so much. And I haven’t seen any shamrocks or leprechauns when she sends photos of the city. It’s going to be an interesting spring.