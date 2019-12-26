Being a nurse runs in Sandra Qualset’s family, in more ways than one.
“My mom has been a nurse for about 40 years,” she said. “My grandmother was a nurse, and a few of my mom’s sisters were nurses. It’s in my blood.”
Qualset has worked alongside her family as a nurse practitioner at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for more than 10 years and does inpatient care in the intensive care unit. She specializes in cardiology and adult acute care.
“When you go and see your family members around during the day, it gives you a good feeling,” she said.
Qualset, who grew up in and lives with her husband and children in Tilden, said she wanted to raise her family in the same town she grew up in.
Qualset said she felt Faith Regional Health in Norfolk would be a good fit for her.
“I’ve always wanted to be a nurse since I was little,” she said. “I’ve never wanted to be anything else.”
Qualset began her nursing career at a critical and progressive unit in Lincoln, where she developed an interest in cardiology after frequently being around cardiac patients.
Qualset moved on from her position in the Lincoln ICU to Faith Regional in 2008. She started in Cath Lab, a cardiac procedure room, an opportunity that happened to fall in her lap.
“If a patient comes in with a heart attack, we take them to the Cath Lab,” she said. "I wouldn’t have gone searching for a position in a Cath Lab if it wasn’t for the Cath Lab (position at Faith Regional Health).”
Qualset moved from the Cath Lab to the ICU in 2011. She said working in the Cath Lab helped her in her current role as a nurse practitioner.
“I learned a lot about how to manage and care for patients and the anatomy of the heart,” she said. "(My experience in the Cath Lab) was a stepping stone to what I was becoming.”
There are several rewards to being a nurse practitioner, Qualset said, like watching patients improve and building relationships with them.
“Seeing our patients improve every day makes me grateful,” she said.
While Qualset enjoys her job, that doesn’t mean it’s challenge-free. She said diagnosing a patient can be difficult, but also a learning experience at the same time.
“It’s challenging but also exciting to try and figure out what’s wrong with the patient,” she said. “Medicine is changing every day.”
Mary Alt, an acute care certified nurse practitioner at Faith Regional Health Services, has known Qualset for 10 years. She said Qualset is one of the most positive people she knows and an important asset in the ICU.
“(Qualset) cares for her patients and always goes the extra mile,” she said in an email. “She is intelligent and a great clinician.”
For Qualset, the silver lining in the challenges of her job is the tight-knit community she’s found at Faith Regional.
“It’s small enough that you get to know everybody,” she said. “We’re all in it together for the same reason.”