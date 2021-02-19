Plans for a 15-lot subdivision as part of a redevelopment in Tilden were shared Thursday evening with the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
Bobbi Pettit, a consultant with Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, helped Tilden update its redevelopment plan more than a year ago. She also assisted with a blighted and substandard study that was approved.
Now there is a project where the nursing home was located, including plans to have 15 residential units located in what will be known as the Meadow Bend Subdivision.
Andrew Willis of Lincoln said the developers are seeking tax-increment financing. The future land use map does designate the area as residential, and the land is vacant. The lots could be developed as single-family housing or duplexes, he said.
The joint planning commission voted 6-0 to approve both the redevelopment plan that will enable tax-increment financing and a preliminary plat, following public hearings.
Willis said about $618,000 in tax-increment financing is requested to assist with infrastructure to bring the lot costs down. The funds would cover the demolition of the nursing home, site prep and grading, water and storm sewer, sanitary sewer, street paving, electrical utility and engineering and legal fees.
Tax-increment financing or TIF allows the additional property taxes generated by improvements to the property to be set aside for infrastructure costs.
Once the infrastructure costs have been paid, all the property taxes generated from the improvements will be received by the entities that usually receive property taxes. They can be set aside for up to 15 years.
Willis said plans are to have about $200,000 residences constructed on the lots. If the lots don’t all sell, the developer would plan to construct town homes or duplexes on them.
Pentagon Investments of Tilden is listed as the developer. The goal is to start building as soon as possible, he said.
“That’s really what this comes down to. The city needs additional housing, and this is the way to get some new housing in an affordable way,” Willis said.
The preliminary plat that was approved is south of Third Street and east of Elm Street. The Meadow Bend Subdivision has lots that generally are about 65 feet by 97 feet, although some vary.
There is proposed to be about a 60-foot-wide street, although concerns were raised that it should be wider to allow for more street parking.
Part of the plat also includes allowing setback requirements to match existing housing nearby. The setbacks in the zoning regulations are 10 feet in the rear and 25 feet in the front.
The owner requests the lots to be 20 feet in the rear and 15 feet in the front, which is consistent with housing in other parts of town.
Both the rezoning and plat will next be considered by the Tilden City Council. The final plat also will be returned to the joint planning commission for consideration when everything is definite.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Jim Prauner, Merlin Milander, Merlin Oswald and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Steve Abler, Zach Westerman, Stan Schapman and Raymond Flood.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; six members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 30 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Mindy Buckendahl for a conditional-use permit for a home on less than 40 acres west of the intersection of 834th Road and Highway 81. It is roughly 8 miles south of Norfolk. Plans are for a new modular home west of the existing machine shed. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use application of Dean and Jade Henery for a home on 16 acres west of the intersection of 945th Road and 544th Avenue. It will next go to the county board.
— Commissioners received an update on the county’s comprehensive plan from Bobbi Pettit with Five Rule River Planning. Commissioners are directed to think of people to serve on a focus group who could represent agricultural and county interests for providing input on the plan. Meetings could begin as early as April.
— Heard Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, give a report, including that the statewide zoning meeting will now be conducted by Zoom on Friday, March 12. Commissioners also discussed ag zoning and livestock friendly designations.