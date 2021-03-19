Like a lot of towns, Tilden needs more housing.
But it appears a new subdivision will help reach that objective, based on the actions and comments Thursday evening from the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
The commission voted 8-0 to approve the final plat of a 15-lot subdivision as part of a redevelopment plan in Tilden.
Stan Schapman of Tilden, who serves on the joint planning commission, said it is much needed.
“Tilden is in need of places to build,” Schapman said. “We are so short of houses.”
Leanne Ritter of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services of West Point answered questions. The consulting and engineering firm did the platting and will do the engineering work for the development. The firm also is the city engineer for Tilden.
The property is where the nursing home was located in what will be known as the Meadow Bend Subdivision. Pentagon Investments of Tilden is listed as the developer.
The final plat that was approved is south of Third Street and east of Elm Street.
Ritter said the subdivision would drain to the northwest corner of it. It has easements to get underground to the storm sewer.
Ritter said there would be inlets where the water to drain before getting piped to the storm sewer.
“Some of it we will let go off to the east, but it won’t be any more than what is going there now,” she said.
The lots in general include about 94 feet by 97 feet, 96 feet by 80 feet, 155 feet by 137 feet and 102 by 77 feet. The subdivision will be built up about 3 feet, she said.
Roger Acklie, the board chairman, asked if the lots would be big enough to have a house with an attached garage.
Ritter said they would be. The area is zoned R-2, but most of the housing proposed is single family. In addition, a duplex is planned on the narrowest lot, Ritter said.
At a previous meeting, plans were shared to seek about $618,000 in tax-increment financing. The funds would cover the demolition of the nursing home, site prep and grading, water and storm sewer, sanitary sewer, street paving, electrical utility and engineering and legal fees.
Tax-increment financing (TIF) allows the additional property taxes generated by improvements to the property to be set aside for infrastructure costs.
Once the infrastructure costs have been paid, all the property taxes generated from the improvements will be received by the entities that usually receive property taxes. They can be set aside for up to 15 years or until the infrastructure costs are covered.
The final plat will next be considered by the Tilden City Council, likely at its April meeting.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, chairman; Joy Griffith, Merlin Milander, Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman, Stan Schapman, Raymond Flood and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Steve Abler and Jim Prauner.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; one member of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the final plat of Pentagon Investments for the Meadow Bend Subdivision in Tilden.
— Heard Joy Griffith give a report on the NPZA spring workshop held last Friday via Zoom. She also provided links so fellow commissioners can watch all or some of the topics during the eight-hour workshop.
— Heard Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, give a report. She also fielded questions about how some of the zoning issues the joint planning considers end up, including issuing building permits. McWhorter said it is up to each individual town within the county to do the inspections or make measurements to make sure buildings are not encroaching on setbacks. Over the years, there have been a few questions on some of them, including recently.