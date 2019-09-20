A Tilden business has been given tentative approval to change the zoning on three lots its owns, although neighbors and residents of the community are unlikely to notice any change in land use.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening and approved the zoning change request from Pentagon from R-3 (medium density) to I (industrial) on property located in Mossbargers RE-SUB, Tilden, on all three lots.
The requests have been forwarded to the Tilden City Council, which has the final determination. The Madison City Council often holds public hearings for the villages in the county that don’t have planning commissions.
The property is located north of Highway 275 and west of Center Street in Antelope County.
Travis Rutjens, representing Pentagon, said plans are for the property to be used for storage of materials related to the Rutjens Construction operation.
Rutjens Construction had owned two of the three lots already and has just purchased the third, northern most lot.
The third lot already is zoned both agricultural and industrial, so the company desired to have it all zoned industrial. The other two lots had been zoned R-3, although they never were used for that and the company already had been storing pipe on the property, which was allowed as it was grandfathered in.
While changing the zoning on the northern lot, the company decided to bring all the lots into compliance, Rutjens said.
Nobody spoke in opposition to the request.
Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, said the county did get one call from a person who was unable to attend the meeting who wanted to know if any new buildings were planned.
Rutjens said there are no plans for any new buildings, just storage. The property does have tree lines and a creek that runs next to it, with most of the property around it used for industrial and agricultural uses.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the zoning change.
Thursday’s meeting was the shortest by far this year, lasting only about 20 minutes. The only other item of business for the joint planning commission was to receive the administrator’s report. The county has been getting a lot of applications recently for building permits, especially grain bins and additions, McWhorter said.
In August, Madison County issued seven building permits with an estimated value of $403,000.