TikTok is something that I use every day, and I find myself scrolling through it late at night when I should probably be sleeping.
I usually go on TikTok to watch funny videos or videos of things that I enjoy, but there is always a new trend that is going around when I am scrolling through TikTok. One of the popular trends this past fall was the “devious lick” trend in which kids would steal things from their school without people knowing and bring them home. I even saw people stealing projectors from their school. This trend brought up problems, even causing schools to shut down bathrooms because of vandalism.
TikTok trends can either be a really bad thing or a really good thing. There are trends on TikTok that have meaning behind them and are really nice. The dancing trends also affect no one and have no hurt on society. There are other trends that are pretty stupid and have no meaning. Some of these trends are even hurtful.
What makes these trends blow up is the comedy behind them and how the videos can make people laugh. The “devious lick” trend was kind of funny, but it was also wrong at the same time. It was funny to see how many items students could steal from their school without anyone knowing. The reason this trend became so popular was because it was kind of like a competition to see who could steal the funniest things. Everybody wanted their video to blow so everyone could see what they stole and how it was funny.