The Eagles continued to improve on defense and Cort McKeown got hot from the field as the Lutheran High Northeast Eagled toppled the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 58-31 on Saturday night in the Andrews Activities Center.
McKeown led the Eagles with 21 points, making six shots from the field and all eight of his free throws. Keaton Ranslem wasn’t far behind with 11.
Branden Duhsman led the Bluejays with 11 points.
“We ran our set plays really well, made our shots in the paint,” coach Kenny Blank said about the win. “We had some good kick-outs and three opportunities and took advantage.”
Trystan Scott hit a three to get the Eagles going while Duhsman had a pair of two pointers for the Bluejays to give them a 4-3 lead. Scott answered with another three, then McKeown hit a pair of field goals to give the lead to the Eagles. McKeown would hit two more to put Lutheran High up 18-8 after a quarter.
In the next period, The Eagles began to open things up. Josh Rojas and Mason Peterson hit buckets, then Ranslem drew a foul and hit both free throws. Duhsman kept the Bluejays afloat with some two pointers
As the quarter went on, Ranslem began to make some big plays of his own. It started with a three-pointer with 1:23 left, one that kickstarted a 7-0 run to give his Eagles a 41-16 lead going into halftime.
Blank was quick to commend Ranslem’s play on defense, seeing it as a turning point in the contest.
“He gets a lot of deflections defensively. He’s always guarding the other team’s best player,” he said. “I thought he took them out of what they wanted to do.”
Try as the Bluejays did, there was no overcoming the deficit they found themselves in once things started to get blown open in the second quarter. Because of that, coach Jason Folkers felt his team tried to do too much.
“I think we tried to do too much with the dribble,” he said. “They were able to get in our heads real quick and I think we just tried to make plays that weren’t there.”
The senior McKeown was happy to win the home opener. However, he wants to prove that this young team — which includes six sophomores — has a lot more to give than people think.
“It feels really nice, especially with a team that’s pretty young,” he said. “I feel like we’re not going to get a lot of attention just because we’re a young team, but it feels really good.”
The Bluejays travel to face Columbus Scotus on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Eagles play an away game against Genoa Twin River.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0) 8 8 9 4 — 31
Lutheran High Northeast (0-2) 18 23 13 4 — 31
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (2-0): Nate Niewohner, 3 2-4 9; Reese Schlect1 0-0 2; Tanner Erishman, 2 1-2 5; Mike Cohee 2 0-0 4; Branden Duhsman 5 1-2 11.
Lutheran High Northeast (1-1): Trystan Scott, 4 0-0 10; Cort McKeown, 6 8-8 21; Braden Feddern, 0 2-2 2; Josh Rojas, 1 2-2 4; Champion White, 0 4-6 4; Mason Peterson, 3 0-0 6; Keaton Ranslem 4 2-2 11.