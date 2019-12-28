Tigers tame Bulldogs' unbeaten starts

NORTH BEND — For the first seven minutes, it looked like Class C No. 2 North Bend Central would run all over Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a battle of undefeated East Husker Conference teams.
The visiting Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Class D, did rally for a halftime lead, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers scored a crucial 10-2 run to end the third quarter en route to a 51-44 triumph.
Combined with a 60-38 victory in the girls game, also a tilt involving unbeaten teams, the hosts advanced to both championship games of the North Bend Central Holiday Tournament — a notable feat considering that, of the eight boys and girls teams competing, six were ranked statewide and five entered with undefeated records.
The defending Class C1 runners-up had been anxious for an opportunity such as Friday's matchup against the defending D1 champions.
“We have guys who have worked really hard in their summertime and have grown a lot as players,” North Bend boys coach Jon Baehr said. “I think they have big expectations, and I think for us, it's a learning and growing thing. I keep telling them that this is their own story and we're going to write a new story for this group.”
Humphrey/LHF roared back from an early 15-4 deficit to take a one-point lead at intermission, a rally that was spurred by a sterling effort from Bret Hanis. The senior guard, who was a member of the Class D Elite Eight last year, knocked down two 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the first quarter to flip the momentum. After a North Bend turnover on the first possession of the second quarter, Jason Sjuts passed out to Hanis who drilled another 3 to put the Bulldogs within two.
“That was one of the things we talked about before the game,” Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said about Hanis. “He's had some really good fourth quarters, like he just kind of disappears in quarters one through three, and then when you need him, he shows up.”
Breckin Peters answered moments later for North Bend, and Austin Endorf later added his third 3 of the half to give the Tigers a 24-19 lead with 2:20 until halftime.
But Hanis wasn't done. He knifed through the lane for a layup and then, after a turnover, hit a 3 from in front of the North Bend bench with 23 seconds left that gave Humphrey/LHF a 26-25 lead heading into the break.
“We told him (Hanis) before that we need him being aggressive,” Hesse said. “He knows he plays with other good players, and he likes to share the ball. It's fun to see him score the way he did. He had some big ones before the half.”
From there, it seemed Humphrey/LHF didn't have a chance in the second half, especially after being held to just six points in the entire third quarter, which North Bend punctuated with a Jaxon Wietfeld 3-pointer to polish off a 10-2 run over the final 2:47. The visitors closed the gap to five after a Jason Sjuts 3-pointer with 1:27 left, but the Bulldogs could only muster a pair of Hanis free throws the rest of the game.
“We wanted to force guys to shoot over hands without fouling and do a better job against (Hanis) and make his looks more difficult,” Baehr said.
In the second half, Baehr said his team's defensive emphasis was on taking Hanis away. It worked.
He attempted just two shots after intermission, and the Bulldogs as a whole couldn't get going on the offensive end. Hanis finished with a game-high 22 points, but 19 of those came in the first half.
For the game, Humphrey/LHF was held to 34.8 percent (16 of 46) shooting, including 10 of 33 inside the arc. North Bend shot 42.9 percent (18 of 42) from the field, including 7 of 17 from 3-point range.
The Tigers countered Hanis' big night with balance. Peters finished with a team-best 15 points, while Cody Prohaska tacked on 13 — including six points in the fourth quarter and two buckets in the final 1:33 — and Endorf added 11 points. Wietfeld was held to six points, but the point guard chipped in seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
IN THE GIRLS game, North Bend led 17-6 with 95 seconds left in the first quarter and never looked back in building a 22-point lead before halftime and cruising to a victory.
North Bend scored eight of the game's first nine points before Addison Schneider, who scored a team-best 13 points for Humphrey/LHF, posted a conventional 3-point play to put the Bulldogs within four. But the deficit climbed to 13 before the end of the first quarter thanks to a trio of steals and layups by North Bend freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel. The Tigers added 16 points in the first 5:50 of the second quarter to lead by as much as 37-13 before taking a 22-point lead into halftime.
“That put us in a hole. They're fast, they're long and they're athletic,” Humphrey/LHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “They didn't miss inside. I'll bet they had 40 of their 60 points inside the paint.”
Megan Ortmeier and Lauren Emanuel led a balanced Tiger attack with 11 points each, while Kaitlyn Emanuel finished with 10 and Cierra Kluthe nine. Addison Schneider scored 13 points, and Allie Schneider chipped in 11 for the Bulldogs.
“We wanted to get out and get transition baskets before they could get set up in their defense and beat some of their bigger girls back,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said. “I was worried with the five-day break that we would be able to keep up the pace, but we came out and got after it. That was great to see.”
The 38 points scored by the Bulldogs were 10 shy of their previous season-low and 25 points below their season average coming into the game.
Girls game
Humphrey/LHF 8 7 8 16 — 38
North Bend Central 21 16 8 15 — 60
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (7-1): Paige Beller 1-6 3-4 6; Autumn Bender 0-1 2-2 2; Allie Schneider 4-11 3-4 11; Lexi Frauendorfer 1-3 0-2 2; Mollie Grotelueschen 0-2 0-0 0; Brittney Veik 0-6 4-8 4; Daisy Korus 0-1 0-0 0; Addison Schneider 4-8 5-7 13. Totals: 10-38 17-27 38.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (7-0): Hannah Williams 2-6 0-0 5; Ally Pojar 1-2 0-0 2; Abby Post 2-4 2-2 6; Kaitlyn Emanuel 4-8 2-4 10; Cierra Kluthe 4-7 1-2 9; Sydney Emanuel 2-5 2-3 6; Megan Ortmeier 3-8 5-7 11; Madelyn Gaughen 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Emanuel 5-9 1-4 11. Totals: 23-50 13-22 60.
Boys game
Humphrey/LHF 10 16 6 12 — 44
North Bend Central 15 10 15 11 — 51
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (6-1): Bret Hanis 7-11 4-6 22; Bryce Classen 1-2 0-0 2; Aidan Weidner 0-2 1-2 1; Cooper Beller 1-2 0-0 2; Jason Sjuts 5-15 0-0 12; Tyler Sjuts 2-10 0-2 4; Jacob Sjuts 0-3 1-4 1; Ethan Keller 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 16-46 6-16 44.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (6-0): Cody Prohaska 4-9 4-6 13; Breckin Peters 6-8 1-1 15; Brodey Johnson 0-3 1-2 1; Austin Endorf 1-2 3-5 11; Cody Pospisil 2-4 1-2 5; Jaxon Wietfeld 2-11 1-5 6. Totals: 18-42 8-16 51.