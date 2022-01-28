The Norfolk High boys and girls basketball teams’ difficulties in finding wins continued Friday evening.
After dropping a pair of games at Columbus Thursday night, both of the Panthers squads lost to Fremont on Friday–the boys 58-54 and the girls 62-36.
The Fremont girls, after making a record 21 of 40 3s during an 81-42 win over Lincoln Southeast a week ago, arrived at the Norfolk gym with a reputation for making 3-point shots, but it was the Norfolk boys that came out firing from distance.
The Panthers made five in the first quarter, paced by three from Colby James, and five more in the second, including three by Kamari Moore, to forge a 34-24 halftime advantage over Fremont.
“We had them 10 for 14 from 3 in the first half–they just came out and shot really well. We were focused on trying to make Moore earn everything he got, but you’ve got to give the James kid credit–he shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Fremont boys coach Mark Williams said. “But our kids kept fighting. We felt like we had good shots in the first half, but we just didn’t make them. We did okay, but we just couldn’t compare with what Norfolk was doing from the perimeter.”
When the Tigers stepped up their defense at the 3-point line in the second half, Norfolk’s production from behind the arc slowed to just two made 3s in the third period–one each by James and Moore.
Consequently, the Panthers’ 10-point lead dwindled to just two, at 39-37, following an 8-0 Fremont run, before Moore’s buzzer-beating 3 had Norfolk up 42-37 entering the final quarter.
Once again, with the Tigers still crowding the 3-point line after James opened the fourth with another 3, Fremont outscored Norfolk 12-2 during the next four minutes to take a 49-47 lead–its first lead since holding a 13-12 advantage late in the first period.
The Panthers didn’t manage a field goal until Moore’s drive to the basket resulted in a three-point play that brought Norfolk to within 54-51 with 47 seconds remaining.
“We’re not a very good driving team, and you know–when you’ve made some shots and they’re trying to put pressure farther out–you’ve got to get by your guy,” Shelsta said. “I don’t think we’re good at doing that; we’ve got to shoot 3s, and if people can stop that then we’re going to have trouble.”
After Fremont’s Micah Moore converted two free throws, the Panthers’ Moore was fouled while making a deep 3 from the point, but missed the free throw that would have cut the Tigers’ 56-54 lead to one.
The Panthers (now 2-14) had one more chance, after Mason Limbach missed both of his double-bonus free throw chances with 17 seconds left, but Moore’s 3 from the left wing was off the mark and Carter Sintek converted two free throws to secure Fremont’s 58-54 victory.
“Free throws has been a bugaboo for us this year, but Micah Moore stepped up and made 6 for 6 in the fourth quarter, and that was huge,” Williams said. “When you win, that’s what you do–you make free throws and layups–and we were able to do that tonight.”
Sintek led the 4-9 Tigers with 22 points, with teammates Moore and Mason Limbach contributing 11 points apiece as Fremont made 20 of 39 field goals (53 percent).
“Two nights in a row, but I love the fight of our guys–they never quit, they don’t stop,” Norfolk boys coach Matt Shelsta said. “They know who they are, but if we were a lesser team–a bunch of kids who didn’t care–we wouldn’t have shown up like we did, fight like we did.”
“I’m so proud of them for who they are, the way they come back to work every single practice, every single day, every single game, and fight,” he said. “They’re tough kids; we talk about toughness all the time, and I challenge them all the time on toughness–they’re tough! It’s hard doing this, hard being in front of everybody and having a chance to win a game, but somebody wins and somebody loses–I’m proud of our guys. They work hard.”
Moore made 7 of 14 field goal attempts for the Panthers, including 5 of 9 3-point tries, while James was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from behind the arc–helping Norfolk convert 17 of its 39 shots (44 percent).
“I thought the Norfolk kids played extremely hard; you can look at the records of the two teams and say what you want,” Williams said. “But I thought our effort was district tournament-type effort from both teams, so that’s fun to see that the kids on both teams aren’t quitting–and Fremont vs. Norfolk– that should be a good game every night.”
In the girls game, the Tigers–14-1 and ranked No. 3 in Class A–put together an 8-4 lead during the game’s first five minutes before Iowa-commit Taylor McCabe made the first Fremont 3-point shot and, after the senior added another seconds later, the Tigers had established a 10-point 16-6 first-quarter lead.
“We had so many chances right at the rim early on, we could have kept it a close game,” Norfolk girls coach Jared Oswald said. “That was the difference really. We just couldn’t finish those. You can’t give up that many great opportunities against a team like that–they’re too explosive offensively, but I’m proud of our effort.”
The Panthers made just 3 of 18 shots in the first quarter then, even though Norfolk’s Tessa Gall scored six-consecutive points to open the second, Fremont responded with an 11-0 run that quickly led to a 34-13 halftime advantage.
McCabe scored nine of those points, then added seven more in the third period to help the Tigers to mount a 9-0 run–the last 3 on the seniors’ fifth and final 3 of the game–before leaving with a game-high 23 points early in the fourth and her team ahead 55-21.
Sarah Shepard added 12 points for Fremont and McKenna Murphy 10, while Gall’s 15 points led the Panthers, now 3-12 on the season, in scoring.
Boys game
Fremont 13 11 13 21 – 58
Norfolk 15 19 8 12 – 54
Fremont (4-9): Drew Sellon 2-5 1-4 6, Jackson Cyza 1-2 2-3 4, Brady Millard 0-3 0-0 0, Ashton Sagehorn 2-4 0-0 4, Carter Sintek 8-13 2-2 22, Micah Moore 2-4 7-8 11, Mason Limbach 5-8 0-3 11. Totals: 20-39 12-20 58.
Norfolk (2-14): Kamari Moore 7-14 5-6 24, Taelin Baumann 0-2 0-0 0, Chase Swanson 1-3 1-2 4, Easton Sullivan 1-1 0-0 3, Tanner Eisenhauer 1-3 0-0 3, Jack Borgmann 1-8 0-1 3, Colby James 6-8 0-0 17. Totals: 17-39 6-9 54.
Girls game
Fremont 16 18 21 7 – 62
Norfolk 6 7 8 15 – 36
Fremont (14-1): Sydney Glause 0-1 2-2 2, Maggie McClain 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor McCabe 7-12 4-4 23, Emmalee Sheppard 0-2 0-0 0, Elise Estudillo 0-1 0-0 0, Bella Keaton 1-3 2-2 5, McKenna Murphy 4-8 2-2 10, Brylee Nelsen 1-7 0-0 3, Macy Bryant 3-4 1-2 7, Mackenzie Kinning 0-1 0-2 0, Jenna McClain 0-1 0-2 0, Sarah Shepard 4-9 2-2 12. Totals: 21-48 11-114 62.
Norfolk (3-12): Haley Bovee 2-2 2-2 6, Emerson Waldow 0-4 0-0 0, Amber Schwanebeck 0-2 -0 0, Tasha Eisenhauer 0-5 1-2 1, Abigail Ruda 0-2 0-0 0, Tessa Gall 7-19 0-0 15, Abbigail Long 1-4 0-0 3, Erin Schwanebeck 1-7 2-2 4, Cameryn Skiff 1-6 1-2 3, Lauren Hinrichs 2-6 0-0 4. Totals: 14-55 6-10 36.