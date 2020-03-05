Tigers take control of Cadets in Class C1

LINCOLN — For the second time this season, North Bend Central downed West Point-Beemer. This time, when the Tigers took control of the Cadets, it put them in the Class C1 semifinals.
North Bend took a 20-9 lead late in the first half, and then used a 15-3 run to end the third quarter on its way to a 48-33 victory during Thursday's quarterfinal action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“Our girls were just locked in on both ends,” North Bend coach Aaron Sterup said.
The Tigers were to face seventh-seeded Adams Central (17-10) in Friday's semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10:45 a.m. The Patriots knocked off second-seeded Chadron (23-3) prior to the contest featuring area teams.
North Bend prevailed 53-43 on Dec. 12 in the teams' regular-season meeting as part of East Husker Conference play. The teams went on to finish second and third, respectively, in the conference tournament last month.
Sterup said his team learned in the first meeting that it couldn't let the Cadet guards — junior Sidney Swanson, in particular — to drive to the basket.
“The first time we played, we didn't do a good job with that,” he said. “So that really was our focus, how to not let, especially Swanson, get to the rim. Our first-half defense was phenomenal there.”
Swanson did have a game-high 14 points, but she was shut out in the first half. Juniors Rachel Groth and Reece Snodgrass added eight points each.
West Point-Beemer was held to 33% (9 of 27) field-goal shooting.
“I felt like they did a nice job of switching defensively,” West Point-Beemer coach Taylor Shepard said. “That really made it tough for us to stick to our game plan. Props to North Bend. They're a phenomenal team. We still have some areas where we'd like to keep improving.”
North Bend hit 48.6% (18 of 37) from the field as six Tigers finished with at least five points each, led by freshman Kaitlyn Emanuel's 12 points coming off the bench, while sophomore Sydney Emanuel finished with 10. Senior Abby Post and juniors Ally Pojar and Cierra Kluthe added six points each, while senior Lauren Emanuel chipped in five.
“We're very athletic,” Sterup said. “I don't know if we're great basketball players as much as we're just very good athletes. … Our game plan is just to use our athletic ability to wear people down, and out-athlete you as much as anything else.”
North Bend enjoyed a double-digit lead late in the first half, but Rachel Groth's midrange jumper cut it to 24-17 with 5:03 left in the third quarter. Sydney Emanuel made a nifty cut inside, and Lauren Emanuel dished it down low for an easy two, and then Lauren Emanuel's driving layup led to a 3-point play and the Tigers' largest lead at that point at 30-17. Abby Post pushed the ball out to Kaitlyn Emanuel for a corner 3-pointer and a 16-point lead with 2:05 left in the third.
West Point-Beemer would add three free throws, but North Bend countered with six points out of Ally Pojar in the final 1:30, including a buzzer-beating layup that gave the Tigers a commanding 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, their strength and their seniority and their size really showed,” Shepard said. “They were able to get a few second and third opportunities to the basket which helped them convert.”
North Bend led from start to finish, and West Point-Beemer never got closer than 4-3 after its first basket of the night, a 3-pointer by Reece Snodgrass off a Brooklyn Weddle assist. Kaitlyn Emanuel got a steal, drive and two, and then Sydney Emanuel's rebound and coast-to-coast 3-point play, followed by another Kaitlyn Emanuel layup, made it 11-3 with 2:22 left in the first quarter. After that, it was never closer than a five-point game the rest of the night.
“When we're locked in on defense like we were today, we make it really tough for people to score,” Sterup said.
Neither team could get in much of a rhythm in the second quarter with the teams combining for seven points until Sydney Emanuel found Kaitlyn Emanuel for a corner 3-pointer and a 20-9 lead with 2:35 left until halftime. Reece Snodgrass hit a layup less than a minute later, and both teams missed chances down the stretch for North Bend's nine-point halftime lead.
“We knew the biggest thing with them was that we really needed to secure the defensive boards and limit their opportunities to crash the glass,” Shepard said. “I thought in the first half, we did a really nice job of that.”
WP-B 6 5 9 13 — 33
NBC 13 7 19 9 — 48
WEST POINT-BEEMER (23-6): Brooklyn Weddle 0-2 0-0 0; Rachel Groth 3-7 1-4 8; Reece Snodgrass 3-9 0-0 8; Sidney Swanson 2-7 9-10 17; Jadyn Meiergard 0-1 0-0 0; Emily Oligmueller 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 9-27 10-14 33.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (25-2): Abby Post 3-7 0-3 6; Cierra Kluthe 2-4 2-5 6; Sydney Emanuel 4-6 2-5 10; Megan Ortmeier 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Emanuel 2-8 1-1 5; Hannah Williams 0-2 0-0 0; Ally Pojar 2-2 2-2 6; Madison Bishop 0-0 1-2 1; Kaitlyn Emanuel 4-6 2-2 12; Madelyn Gaughen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 18-37 10-20 48.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: WP-B 5 (Snodgrass 2, Groth, Swanson, Oligmueller); NBC 2 (K. Emanuel 2).