Thunderstorms proved to be the biggest winner at Thursday’s Norfolk Track and Field Classic.
A lightning strike during the first running event – the girls 4x800 relay – caused the annual gathering of Northeast and North Central Nebraska’s best high school track and field athletes to go into a delay.
After approximately 30 minutes, the rest of the showcase at Johnny Carson Field was called off due to radar indicating that thunderstorms were backbuilding and wouldn’t let up in time for the event to resume before darkness fell.
That still gave Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson time to win two events. The sophomore won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 6 inches to top Elkhorn Valley’s Carter Werner (6-4).
Nelson also claimed gold in the discus (175-0) by 14 inches over Norfolk Catholic’s Kade Pieper.
Battle Creek’s Landon Olson was the other boys champion. Olson – who didn’t enter the high jump – won the long jump with a performance of 22-11.5. Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer was the runner-up at 22-5.
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr nearly made her way into the meet’s record books even with a shortened event. She won the long jump with a season-best 18-2, just 0.5 inches short of tying the record set by Wayne’s Kylie Hammer in 2018.
That was nearly 10 inches farther than Carr’s previous best for this season and moves her into the all-class top 10 for this spring. Wisner-Pilger’s Lindsey Kneifl was second (17-4.5).
Pierce’s Elly and Jozy Piper swept the top spots in the shot put. Elly finished first at 42-8 while Jozy went 42-0.
In the high jump, Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha and Norfolk Catholic’s Channatee Robles went 1-2 with each clearing 5-4.
In the lone track event held, the Pierce girls won the 4x800 relay in 10:00.00 even. The Bluejays were followed by Humphrey St. Francis (10:09.49).