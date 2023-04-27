The boys fields in the discus and shot put at Thursday's Norfolk Classic assembled several of the top all-class throwers in the state this season.
So it was no surprise to see one meet record go down while another hung on for another year by a very short margin at Johnny Carson Field.
Defending Class C state champion Kade Pieper claimed first place in a loaded shot put field by throwing 61 feet, 2 inches. That broke the meet record of 60-11 set by Cassidy Kraemer of West Holt in 2003.
It also matched the personal record for the Norfolk Catholic senior which he first set earlier this month at the O’Neill invite.
Battle Creek’s Trent Uhlir placed second at 59-9.5.
But Uhlir gave himself a great birthday present with a gold medal in the discus, unleashing a throw of 188-2, which was more than nine feet over his school record from earlier this season.
Uhlir was just three inches short of tying the meet record of 188-5 established by Bancroft-Rosalie’s Derek Frees in 2000.
“I PRed in shot put and obviously in discus,” Uhlir said. “I moved around the ring pretty well. I had a big throw in warm-ups that I wasted, but it is what it is.
“It was nice to get pushed by Kade to PR, and (Stanton’s) Barrett (Wilke) scratched on a 60-footer. It’s nice to see three Class C guys going 60.”
Uhlir’s 188-2 in the discus came on his third throw.
He said the Norfolk Classic is an enjoyable event for the throwers.
“It’s nice to have people actually watching the shot put and discus,” he said with a laugh. “It’s kind of cool. It means a lot to me to win the discus here.”
BAUER’S NEAR MISS
Another close call to a meet record came in the boys long jump. Norfolk High’s Rowdy Bauer broke his own school record by a half inch, going 23-9 to easily win the event over Plainview’s Spencer Hille (21-2).
Bauer was just 1.5 inches off the Norfolk Classic record.
“I thought it went pretty good,” Bauer said. “I got a nice PR. I’ve still got a lot of room for improvement, though. I still feel good.”
Bauer said he left a lot of room on the board on his PR jump, so he hopes that his goal of 24 feet is still attainable this season.
The Panther has jumped 16 inches farther than he did last season.
“I did a lot of offseason training and have worked hard,” Bauer said. “I take pride in working hard. Nothing is ever going to be easy, so hard work is going to produce the results on days like today.”
The long jump ended Bauer’s day. He bruised his heel on his final jump, forcing him to scratch in the 200 and as part of the 4x400 relay. But he expects to heal up quickly and be back to chasing his goals for the season.
CLASSIC NOTES
– Pender’s Brody Krusemark swept the sprints, beating out runner-up Mitchell Hupp of Stanton in the 100 and 200. His times of 10.84 and 22.04, respectively, are the fastest in the area this season.
– In addition to placing second in the long jump, Plainview’s Spencer Hille collected first-place medals in the high jump (6-4) and 300 hurdles (40.57). Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Daniel Puppe placed second to Hille in the 300 hurdles but won the 110 hurdles despite falling hard at the finish line after his knee buckled.
– Cedar Catholic’s Carson Arens won the 800 in 2:00.41, which only trails Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa on the area’s season chart.
– West Point-Beemer had a pair of boys champions. Jax Jacobson is the first in the area to clear 14-0 this season in the pole vault, while Treven Weddle won the triple jump (44-6.5). Weddle’s previous season-best was 41-3.75.
– Wayne’s Sedjro Aguomba won the 400 in 51.67, which shaved 0.22 seconds off his season best time.
– Battle Creek swept the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Jackson Ricchio, Will Hamer and Caleb Brauer were on both teams and were joined by Conner Neuhalfen in the 4x100 and by Parker Clausen in the 4x400.