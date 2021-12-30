Threes lead Wayne to tournament title

WAYNE — The Wayne Blue Devils kept their undefeated season alive and won their first Northeast Nebraska Shootout since 2013 with a 32-31 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic on Thursday in the Rice Auditorium at Wayne State College.
With the game tied at 29 with 21 seconds left, Wayne took the floor after a timeout looking for the winning basket.
Once play resumed, Alex Phelps took it at the top of the key and found Brandon Bartos to his right, who then tossed it back to Phelps and moved across the court. Phelps kicked it back out to Bartos after a few dribbles, who hesitated, then drained what ended up being the game-winning shot with 4.4 seconds left.
Ethan Becker got a long pass with a chance to tie the game, but his shot was just off the mark. Carter Arens got the put back for two at the buzzer, but it wasn’t enough.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to take the shot because there was four seconds left,” Bartos said. “So I still had it and I just launched it and it went in.”
The three was one of seven made by the Blue Devils in the contest, four of which came courtesy of Bartos. They had one from Tanner Walling in the third quarter and two from freshman Colson Nelsen,
“I thought Colson came through in a big game-type atmosphere,” coach Rob Sweetland said. “He shot the ball when we needed it to get us ahead a little bit.”
Following a two-pointer by Nolan Becker to make it a one-point game in the third quarter, Bartos hit a three with a minute left to give the Blue Devils a two-possession lead going into the final quarter.
Two free throws and a two from Carter Arens helped Cedar Catholic tie the game with five minutes, 28 seconds left in the game. Walling answered with a bucket two minutes later and Carson Arens evened it back up with one of his own on the Trojans’ next possession.
The teams combined for just 11 field goals in the second half.
Carson Arens got the scoring in the game started with a three-pointer, which Bartos answered with two of his own. Ethan Becker gave the Trojans the lead back, but Daniel Judd began to establish himself inside, making two baskets to give the Blue Devils a 10-7 lead after one.
The first four and a half minutes of the second quarter were scoreless, but Judd broke through with a three-point play to increase Wayne’s lead. Two field goals by Jaxson Bernecker and three free throws from his team kept them in it, but Nelsen hit two threes before halftime to make it a five-point game.
Though Cedar Catholic’s quest for a holiday tournament title came up short, it included a six-overtime win over Auburn, the two-time defending champions of Class C1.
“We’re playing good schools. A little bit bigger schools,” coach Matt Steffen said. “That’s going to help us. It’s just hard to lose.”
Wayne improves to 10-0 on the year and travels to face Norfolk Catholic on Thursday, Jan. 6 for their next game. Cedar Catholic goes to 5-2 and travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
IN THE GIRLS FINAL, the Pierce Bluejays defeated the Auburn Bulldogs 50-43.
Pierce held the lead late, but a three by Auburn’s Sydney Binder made it a 44-42 game with under two minutes left. On the next possession, Gina Wragge drew a three-point play that sparked a 6-1 run to seal the deal.
Payten Simmons led the Bluejays with 13 points while Morgan Moeller had 11.
Pierce improves to 7-1 on the year. They return to action on Tuesday when they travel to face Boone Central.
Boys game
Cedar Catholic 7 7 9 8 — 31
Wayne 10 9 8 5 — 32
Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-2): Tate Thoene, 0 0-1 1; Grant Arens, 0 0-1 1; Andrew Jones, 1 0-0 2; Carson Arens, 2 3-4 8; Carter Arens, 2 3-4 7; Jaxson Bernecker, 4 0-2 8; Nolan Becker, 1 0-0 2; Ethan Becker 1 0-0 2; Total, 11 8-14 31.
Wayne (10-0): Colson Nelsen, 2 0-0 6; Brandon Bartos, 4 0-0 12; Tanner Waling 2 0-0 5; Daniel Judd, 4 1-1 9; Total, 12 1-1 32.
Girls game
Auburn 10 9 12 11 — 42
Pierce 12 7 13 18 — 50
Auburn (6-3): Harmony Franke, 2 0-0 5; Melody Billings, 3 0-2 7; Olivia Swanson, 5 0-0 13; Sydney Binder, 1 0-0 3; Zoe Baltensperger, 0 2-2 2; Jaeleigh Darnell, 4 4-5 12, Total, 15 6-9 42.
Pierce (7-1): Gina Wragge, 2 3-5 7; Payten Simmons, 5 2-3 13; Alexus Sindelar, 1 0-0 3; Morgan Moeller, 3 3-5 11; Skylar Scholting, 2 2-2 6; Elly Piper, 3 2-3 8; Jozy Piper, 1 0-0 2; Total, 17 12-18 50.