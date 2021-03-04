LINCOLN — A couple of familiar foes got together late Thursday morning for what seems to be their annual date in Lincoln at the Class D2 girls state basketball tournament here.
Wynot and Falls City Sacred Heart butted heads for the eighth time since 2012, with the Irish advancing to Saturday’s finals back here at Pinnacle Bank Arena and denying the Blue Devils a shot at their third state title in a row, 41-27.
“We just simply couldn’t make a shot,” Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. “Some of that credit goes to Sacred Heart, but we were just short on everything.”
Despite the shooting woes, the Blue Devils kept pace with FCSH for the better share of the game by using their own defense to keep the Irish at bay.
But a 6-0 run by the Irish to open the final eight minutes and another 9-0 run later in the frame after the Blue Devils needed to foul to try to climb back in it.
FCSH canned a dozen free throws in the last quarter to seal the win and send the Blue Devils to a consolation game Friday at Lincoln Northeast High School at 9 a.m.
Wynot led at the intermission after a half that didn’t see a lead over two baskets for either team.
The Irish tied it up to open the third quarter and took a lead of 19-17 before the Blue Devils responded with a pair of buckets inside by Edyn Sudbeck.
Sacred Heart tied it again with around five minutes left in the quarter before Karley Heimes drove in the paint to score to give an edge back to Wynot.
The Irish scored the last four points in the period and the teams headed to the final quarter with the 25-23 score.
“The quick turnaround from last night’s game didn’t help us,” Wieseler said. “We were just a little slow and didn’t have our normal energy defensively. When we got to the second half, it was like our legs were gone.”
It has been a while, if ever, since any members of this team have been to a consolation game, but Wieseler expects his team to respond like the players and people they have become.
“Our assistant coaches just told the girls in the locker room that there are thousands of girls who would love to play one more game tomorrow,” Wieseler said. “We’ll embrace it as a chance to play as this team for one last time. When we put that uniform on, we’ll be ready to go.”
Class D2 girls semifinal
Wynot 4 13 6 4 — 27
FCSH 6 9 10 16 — 41
WYNOT (20-7): Emersyn Sudbeck 1 0-0 2; Autumn Lawson 2 1-2 6; Edyn Sudbeck 3 0-0 7; Karley Heimes 4 1-9 9; Kendra Pinkelman 0 3-4 3.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (26-2): Olivia Eickhoff 4 5-6 13; DeLanie Witt 1 7-12 9; Lauren Malone 0 0-1 0; Erison Vonderschmidt 6 5-6 17; Danielle Bippes 1 0-0 2.