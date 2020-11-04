Three Mid-State Conference teams playing at state

A little more than a year ago during a subdistrict semifinal match against Battle Creek, a loud, painful screech cut through the air at Norfolk High School as Norfolk Catholic star junior middle Mary Fennessy lay on the floor in tears after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
The Knights lost that match but earned a wild card, won their district final and made it to state in Class C1 where, playing shorthanded without Fennessy, they fell to perennial power Wahoo.
Norfolk Catholic is back at state in 2020, this time in Class C2, and this time with Fennessy, who said she is 100% recovered.
“It’s very exciting because last year I just watched my team,” Fennessy said. “I’m very proud of them. They worked really hard. It’s just great to be able to enjoy it with them this year and not just feel like I’m on the side.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said the Knight seniors are very special to her. “Especially with Mary Fennessy, I made her a promise. I said, ‘We’re getting you back down to state again.’ It means a lot to get them back down to state again.”
Bellar said she’s pleased with how the season progressed. “Our upperclassmen have stepped up into leadership positions, and our younger girls have improved every game,” she said.
“This group has been fun to coach as they are always wanting to be challenged and perform at their highest level.”
Norfolk Catholic has an interesting mix of veterans and talented youngsters.
The starting rotation includes seniors Fennessy, Carly Marshall, Anna Neuhalfen and Taylor Kautz, along with sophomores Channatee Robles and Addison Coor, and freshmen Avery Yosten and Allison Brungardt.
“I thought we had great chemistry with our team,” Bellar said. “Our seniors are leading and making our younger girls more comfortable. I think they’ve done a good job.”
Bellar said the Knights have some unfinished business at state. “C2 is kind of wide open. Not only do we want to get down to state, but we want to win the first game and maybe win the second game if we get that opportunity,” she said.
“Norfolk Catholic has not won a game at state for a while, so our goal is to win that first game.”
For the record, Norfolk Catholic’s last state tournament victory came in 2006 in straight sets over Hershey.
This season, the Knights punched their ticket to the state tournament with a victory over Mid-State Conference rival Crofton in straight sets.
Norfolk Catholic has earned the No. 3 seed and will take on sixth-seeded Superior at around 9 p.m. Thursday on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s south court.
“Superior will be a good matchup for us,” Bellar said. “They have a very talented outside hitter, Shayla Meyer. Our block will need to get touches on her, and our defense will need to be great.”
Robles leads the Knights with 355 kills, 387 digs and 50 service aces. Fennessy is the leading blocker with 35 solos, and Marshall has 797 assists.
ANOTHER MID-STATE Conference school, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, is on the same side of the C2 bracket with the Knights.
The Bluejays are the No. 7 seed and have drawn second-seeded Overton, which enters Thursday’s 7 p.m. showdown with a record of 26-2.
“We’re playing our best volleyball at the right time,” coach Kate Hagemann said.
“We have battled through a tough schedule and injuries. Different girls have done a great job of stepping up throughout the year, and we are excited to see what we can do in Lincoln.”
Offensively, Sophia Hass leads the Bluejays with 334 kills while Megan Plagge has 18 ace serves and 682 set assists. On the defensive side of the net, Isabel Hass has recorded 442 digs while Taylor Timmerman has 20 solo blocks.
A THIRD Mid-State team reached the state tournament in Class D1.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is making its fifth straight trip to Lincoln. The Trojans finished fourth in Class D1 last year after settling for Class C2 state runner-up trophies in 2017 and ’18.
Coach Denae Buss said it’s been a season of ups and downs. “We’ve had new players taking on bigger roles and who are coming into their own now, playing as a team,” she said.
The Trojans qualified for the district final via the wild card after losing in straight-sets to Hartington-Newcastle in the subdistrict final.
Cedar will face two-time defending Class D2 state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Pinnacle Bank Arena’s south court.
Sophomore Laney Kathol leads the Trojans with 217 kills and 46 solo blocks. Cadyn Uttecht has 376 assists along with 42 service aces, while Megan Heimes recorded 387 digs.