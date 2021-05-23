On the outside looking in, North Platte St. Patrick’s appears to be the team to walk away with the Nebraska Class D golf hardware this spring.
But a group of golfers up in Creighton beg to differ, and they may have a case to be legitimate contenders for a title.
Granted, St. Patrick posted the lowest score in the district round and the Irish will be sleeping in their own beds for the two-day tournament, but the Bulldogs are not ready to concede a single stroke as the teams converge next week on Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Braxton Brockhaus, a senior this season and a medalist at the D-3 district meet at Tatanka Golf Club near Niobrara, is looking to get rid of a bad taste from his mouth and get back on track for his senior season.
“I played in North Platte as a sophomore two years ago,” Brockhaus said. “I got 15th and didn’t play my best — I plan to play my best this year.”
Brockhaus and his teammates missed 2020, in addition to every other golf team in the state because of COVID-19.
“Last year was tough on me and tough on all of us,” Brockhaus said. “Now we get to go out and play.”
Creighton seems poised to be in the mix at North Platte, but the Irish are looming with all of the advantages.
“We are not complaining,” Bulldog coach Chase Maier said. “We are so happy to get all of the team qualified and you have to play somewhere.”
Maier likens the conditions in North Platte to the conditions at Tatanka.
“Tatanka was a great course to get us ready for state,” he said. “Tough roughs, long holes, brutal greens — it is the perfect venue to prepare us for the next step.”
Unlike two years ago, Brockhaus has a teammate ready to perform right behind him.
Gage Burns ended up the runner-up in the district meet with an 84, and he is set to help his team in North Platte.
“This is really my first year of competing in high school,” said Burns, a sophomore. “It’s been great to have Braxton to show me the ropes, but I’m looking to just help and get us as far as we can.”
Golf is a fickle sport and it takes a certain type to forge on.
“You may fail today, but tomorrow is a new day,” Maier said. “We will see what happens when we get there — all we can do — but I like our team.”
Brockhaus gets it.
“The biggest difference between today and two years ago is simple,” Brockhaus said. “You have to let the last hole run off, good or bad. One hole is not going to make the round and won’t ruin a round. I hope Gage and the rest of the guys understand — I think they do.”
Hartington-Newcastle and Randolph tied for second at Tatanka and will both head to North Platte.
Collyn Beal carded an 89 and Reece Morten came in with a 92 to lead Randolph and the Wildcats, respectively.
Humphrey St. Francis had a medalist performance from Jack Lubischer, who had a round of 78 at Steepleview Golf Course to grab a ticket to Lake Maloney.
The Class D state boys tournament is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25-26.