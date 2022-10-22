KEARNEY — After Norfolk Catholic won a Class D boys state title at last season's state cross country championships at the Kearney Country Club, the best area teams could manage this year was a seventh-place showing by West Holt.
The Knights finished 11th while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge was 12th on Friday.
Individually, three area athletes brought home hardware, paced by Ponca's Brody Taylor, who ended up seventh. Pender's Gannon Walsh was 10th, and Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s Caleb Schlichting was 11th.
Kolter Van Pelt from Stanton, a three-time medal winner, finished 20th after undergoing surgery around a month ago to have his appendix removed. Mason Hagan from North Central finished one spot out of the hardware at 16th, and teammate Raden Orton was a spot behind Van Pelt at 21st.
Dominic Liess of Norfolk Catholic placed 15th in the Knights' championship race last season but fell back to 43rd in 2022.
Cornerstone Christian won the team title with a score of 16 points. North Platte St. Patrick's was second with 19, and Nebraska Christian was third with 45.
West Holt tallied 79, the Knights scored 98 and the Bears had 104.
Lyons-Decatur Northeast was 13th with 112, and Plainview was 14th at 117.
Although the area teams did not manage to get in the top five in the team race, they did manage to get runners on the podium for finishing in the top 15 individually.
Taylor, a junior, was making his inaugural trip to the state meet.
"It was really awesome," Taylor said. "The competition is great . Everyone here is very, very good."
He was already making plans to make a return trip next season.
"I'm going to work really hard to get back here next year," he said. "I'm going to train a lot harder than I did this year. I'm going to get a lot of miles in this summer."
Walsh was making his first trip to Kearney and first run on the 5,000-meter course.
"It was great," Walsh said. "This place is really cool. It's a great place to run."
Walsh said he feels he'll be more prepared next season.
"Now that I've run here once, I feel like I have a little experience and know the course better," he said. "I'll know more about when to let it all go and when to hold back a little. This was a lot of fun."