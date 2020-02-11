My Christmas break was going so great. I was spending time with my family, eating good food, getting and giving gifts, and sleeping for about twelve hours every night.
When I would wake up in the morning, one of the first things I would do is open Tik Tok, one of the most popular apps that teenagers are using these days. One morning, I woke up, opened the app, and the first thing I saw was “WWIII is happening!”
When I read this, I rolled myself out of bed and went to ask my parents what was going on. They told me that America had killed a terrorist in Iran. The terrorist was named Soleimani. Many people were upset with Trump for the death of Soleimani, however, I think that the death of Soleimani potentially saved multiple other lives that Soleimani was plotting to kill. I have even read an article about some Iranians celebrating his death because he was also responsible for the death of the people in Iran.
It is sad that Soleimani had to die, because any sort of death is sad no matter what kind of person someone is, however, in order to save more lives, this was the best option.
I do not think that we will have to go to WWIII. It would not be smart for Iran to attack America considering that America has a very strong army. As a student in high school, I am going to continue to enjoy my senior year and not worry about politics. America is a great place with great opportunities, and I am proud to live here.