Jami Jo Thompson’s life became a whirlwind when the pandemic hit in March, and the work hasn’t stopped.
This past spring, the Norfolk Public Schools superintendent started her days around 6 a.m. and sometimes worked late into the night as the district abruptly transitioned into remote learning.
“That was a gut-wrenching decision,” Thompson said of the call to close schools on Friday, March 13. “I knew it would have a tremendous impact not only on our students, but the families, the community and, really, Northeast Nebraska’s economy. But at the time, it was what was needed to be done.”
Thompson’s job has always been filled with tough decisions, but this year she’s had to make many difficult calls as NPS navigated through the mess of COVID-19.
Her persistent effort to keep students and staff safe is just one of the reasons she has been named Norfolk Area Person of the Year by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank, co-sponsors of the program that honors individuals who make the area a better place to live and work.
But Thompson said she hasn’t accomplished anything this year on her own — it takes a huge team of people to pull off what she did.
“I’m very humbled by the recognition because there are so many people who have done really great things for our community this year,” she said. “But I am also very proud to accept it on behalf of NPS because our team has worked extremely hard to try to limit the impact of the pandemic on our students, our families and community.”
Strenuous planning process
How does a superintendent keep more than 4,300 students and 600 staff members safe during a pandemic?
It started in March, with switching the entire district to home-based learning in just one week. It continued when the district served more than 300,000 “grab and go” meals to Norfolk children — regardless of school affiliation — for the following five months.
Thompson sought funding with the NPS Foundation for 120 mobile hotspots to help students without an internet connection at home. And then when the school year ended in May, she began the meticulous process of planning for an unknown school year.
Thompson assembled and led a team of school administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, support staff members and parents to form a “return to school” team.
“This team invested many hours developing the process to return out students/staff safely to school in August,” said Sarah Dittmer, the district’s communications director who nominated Thompson for the award. “... One of (Thompson’s) greatest strengths is to assemble groups of individuals to provide input and encourage open dialogue.”
Deciding what’s best
Even though the 2020-21 school year has been in-person, it has come with its own challenges. Thompson had to create numerous policies, including the use of face masks, and make such decisions as closing a school building due to COVID-19 infection.
It’s impossible to satisfy every family as a superintendent, or as any school administrator, especially during a pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback about the decisions that we’ve made related to COVID. Some people have agreed with those decisions and others haven’t,” Thompson said. “(We’re) always trying to listen to everybody’s perspective and make the decision that is in the best interest of our students and our staff. We’ve kept their safety at the forefront of every decision that we’ve made.”
Thompson and NPS administration have made changes based on feedback — most recently a spring semester remote learning option. More decisions will come as the pandemic continues, but she has other duties too, including budgeting, reviewing policy, strategic planning, managing enrollment and taking care of facility needs.
Demanding and rewarding
Besides her role as superintendent, Thompson is also on the board of directors for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and NPS Foundation. She is the president of the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, which ensures the state’s schools are funded properly, and is vice president of the Greater Nebraska Superintendents Association.
Out of her eight years as NPS superintendent, Thompson said this one has been the most demanding. But she doesn’t see herself straying from education anytime soon.
“I enjoy the superintendency because I get the opportunity to really impact K-12 education and see the bigger picture of things,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful for the recognition because it highlights the important work that public schools do. Not only for students, but families in the community. I truly believe that public schools are the backbone of our society and are our hope for a better future.”