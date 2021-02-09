Keeping students safe and in school during the extensive COVID-19 pandemic is a never-ending task, but Jami Jo Thompson said she couldn’t have accomplished it without every staff member in the district.
Thompson credited every teacher, student and district employee as she officially accepted the Norfolk Area Person of the Year award on Monday night.
“I am proud of the way our school district responded to the COVID crisis. I know every one of us worked very hard each day to make sure our students weren’t only safe, but they were learning, meeting social-emotional needs as well,” Thompson said. “It takes a full team in order to make that happen. I am accepting this award on behalf of all in NPS.”
The Norfolk Area Person of the Year award is co-sponsored by the Daily News and Elkhorn Valley Bank. It honors individuals who make the area a better place to live and work.
Thompson was selected because of her diligence and commitment to educating students in a safe environment as the COVID-19 unfolded.
She had to make several tough decisions, the first one being shuttering school buildings on March 13 for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester.
And when the school year ended, Thompson assembled and led a team of school administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, support staff members and parents to form a “return to school” team.
The group created numerous policies for the 2020-21 school year so teachers and students would be able to stay in school as much as possible while limiting COVID-19 spread. This included the use of face masks; social distancing; implementing a rigorous sanitizing protocol; and much more.
Thompson said she couldn’t do it without the help of teachers, students, parents and numerous other staff members.
“People like our substitute teachers and para-educators, who show up day after day willing to work and serve wherever we needed them to,” she said. “It includes food service workers, and custodians, and guidance counselors and secretaries, the list just goes on and on for the people who put in many extra hours and came up with solutions to countless problems and just ensured nothing prevented the success of our students, not even COVID.”
Sarah Dittmer, the district’s communication director, said she nominated Thompson for the award after watching her work firsthand. Her nomination focused on her success from 2020, but she said she is still working hard to keep students safe as 2021 continues.
“In 2020, there were many hard decisions to be made regarding school closings, home-based learning, school activities and school events like graduation,” Dittmer said. “... Throughout it all, Dr. Thompson always remained constant to her true leadership style of always putting students’ and staff welfare in the forefront. She handled these difficult times with careful consideration, compassion and leadership.”
Dave Maggart of Elkhorn Valley Bank said Thompson was more than deserving of the award because she’s an excellent representative of the community.
“Jami Jo Thompson has done a fantastic job this year in helping the community and schools deal with quite a pandemic,” he said. “I think those that know her know she takes her job very seriously. This is a good example of that.”
Besides creating a whole new set of guidelines to follow COVID-19 health protocols, Thompson also helped facilitate a “grab and go” meal program that served free meals to Norfolk children — regardless of affiliation — for several months after the pandemic began.
She also listened to the community when teachers and parents requested an additional learning option for the current spring semester. At the end of 2020, she helped develop the district’s first remote learning program for students who need to stay at home to avoid COVID-19 risk.
While Thompson was chosen because of her hard work during the pandemic, she continues to credit others after receiving the annual award.
“It was definitely a very unique and challenging school year, but no matter how uncertain times were or how tired our team was at times, they never stopped working to provide a safe environment for our students,” Thompson said. “It’s on behalf of all of those people that I gladly accept the award and I share it with everyone at Norfolk Public Schools.”