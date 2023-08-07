NELIGH — The Antelope County Fair wrapped up on Sunday after many days of activities for young and old.
A new highlight this year was the full carnival that ran for four days instead of the inflatables that the fair had used for about 20 years.
Because of a reported case of strangles in the county, few horses were housed in the barn on the fairgrounds, but there was an abundance of other animals on display — cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits and lots and lots of poultry. Poultry numbers have been on the rise over the past years so much that an extra tent was set up to house them for the fair. This year, there were 251 poultry entries at the fair, only slightly fewer than last year’s number of 299.
Rhonda Meyer, who has been the Antelope County poultry superintendent for 31 years, said they had more poultry entered in the Antelope County Fair last year than were entered in the Nebraska State Fair. She credits the hard work of Tessa Hain, the 4-H coordinator of Antelope County Extension, with the high number of young people — almost 400 — taking part in Clover Kids and 4-H.
“Many of those kids are town kids, and every town in Antelope County, except for Neligh, allows female poultry to be kept within city limits. That opens the doors for nonfarm kids to raise animals, and poultry is a great first project for kids,” Meyer said.
Because the current poultry and rabbit barns don’t have enough space to house all the entries anymore, a committee was formed to raise money for the creation of a new, multi-purpose building that will be called the Youth Enrichment Center.
According to Hain, the goal is to raise $400,000 by December, so the building can be in place by the summer of 2025. It then will be used for the poultry and rabbits during the fair and for 4-H BB gun and archery practice during the winter. Additionally, any youth organization in Antelope County will be able to use it for activities.
So far, $327,000 has been raised, and anyone who would like to help the fair organizers reach their goal may contact Hain at her office in the Antelope County Courthouse at 402-887-5414.
The antique tractor show and parade held an extra special significance this year. Its founder, Larry Good of Neligh, died in June. Jim Koenig of Clearwater helped run the show this year in Good’s stead. Koenig said Good, a Massey Harris enthusiast, began the tractor show around 2005 and then added a parade around town in 2008. After Good’s death, a metal memorial bench, painted in Massey Harris red, was installed in Riverside Park near the location of the yearly antique tractor show.
That bench sits beside Harlan Good’s John Deere green one. The two Goods were cousins; Harlan was from Clearwater and died a year ago. Koenig put the cement pad down for the two memorial benches, and he said that this year there are more tractor entries because “we really pushed to honor Larry.”
The Furstenau family of rural Neligh entered 20 tractors, and Larry’s wife, Patti Good, entered 12 in her husband’s honor.
There was a new activity at the fair this year — one that involved the throwing of axes. Kendall Teichmeier opened a business called Axe Kickers in Broken Bow two years ago. He said, “I saw a niche that needed to be served, and it was a good side business for me.”
The fair board paid the fee to have Teichmeier come, so it was then free to anyone who wanted to try it. Participants had to be at least 12 years old and had to sign a waiver before they could throw an ax at a wooden target, but there was also a target involving plastic axes for children to use. Teichmeier offered throwing advice as needed to help fairgoers hit the target.
The evening events at the grandstands in Riverside Park were traditional highlights of the fair. Bull riding took place last Thursday; Colt Ford performed on Friday; the ever-popular demolition derby was held on Saturday, and the truck and tractor pull on Sunday was the final event of this year’s fair.