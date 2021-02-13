Third-quarter eruption leads Wildcat women

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Wind Chill Advisory until Noon Saturday, with wind chills as cold as 25 below. Wind Chill Advisory midnight tonight through midnight Sunday night, with wind chills 20 to 30 below. Even colder wind chills are possible Monday and Tuesday, possibly as cold as 40 below. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Wind chill advisories until Noon Saturday, then again midnight tonight to midnight Sunday night. Wind Chill Watch Monday and Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&