Third-quarter eruption leads Wildcat women

WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s basketball team erupted for 32 third-quarter points to blow open what was a tight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game with Southwest Minnesota State University here Friday night at Rice Auditorium, 74-60.
“I told the team at halftime we needed to keep moving the ball,” Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. “We did that in the second half, and we won the game.”
The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats by two in the opening 10 minutes and Wayne State made it a one-point advantage at intermission, outscoring SMSU 17-14 in the second frame.
“Coach told us at halftime to keep playing tough defense and trust the offense will come,” Wildcat senior Halley Busse said. “We have a lot of different weapons offensively, which makes us hard to shut down.”
Busse was especially hard to shut down on Friday night, finishing with a career-high 28 points including a 5-for-10 performance from behind the 3-point line.
The Wildcats’ leading scorer for the season, Erin Norling, added 25 and just missed a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds.
After former Wayne High standout Kylie Hammer hit Busse for an inside-out 3 with 5:47 left to put Wayne State up 41-37, Norling hit one of two free throws to make it a five-point advantage.
The Mustangs answered with a 3, but the Wildcats were just warming up.
Busse hit another long ball just before the media timeout then Norling converted a SMSU turnover in the paint into a bucket to push the lead to 47-40.
Another 3 from Busse on a fast break pushed the advantage to double-digits with 3:55 left.
“We started hitting some shots in the second half,” Pollari said. “I knew we would, but most of those makes came from a defensive play to set them up.”
Busse increased the lead to a dozen and had a chance for a traditional 3-point play as she was fouled on a layup after WSC caused a turnover with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
She missed the free shot, but Wayne State’s Awoti Akoi grabbed the offensive rebound.
The Wildcat possession led to a 3 by Norling to earn WSC what would be its biggest lead of the contest, at 55-40, with just over three minutes to go in the third quarter.
“We have some people injured and unable to play,” Pollari said. “But it has been an opportunity for some of our players to see more playing time, and some of them are taking advantage of the chance to get on the court.”
Akoi is one of those players enjoying a bit more playing time, as is Kassidy Pingel, who finished with 12 points on the night.
The Wildcat lead settled at 13 heading into the fourth and the teams played even from there to make the 74-60 final.
The teams were to match up again Saturday at 2:30 p.m. here at Rice.
SMSU 14 14 19 13 — 60
WSC 12 17 32 13 — 74
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE (7-4, 5-4): Erin Baxter 1-6 0-0 3; Abuk Akoi 3-6 1-3 7; Meleah Reinhart 5-15 3-4 13; Sadie Stelter 1-4 6-7 8; Jenna Borchers 5-13 0-0 14; Sam Wall 3-6 0-0 9; Sara Teske 1-3 0-0 2; Madison Gehloff 1-2 1-2 4.
WAYNE STATE (6-7, 5-6): Erin Norling 9-14 6-8 25; Awoti Akoi 0-1 2-2 2; Kylie Hammer 1-7 3-4 5; Halley Busse 9-17 5-7 28; Josey Ryan 0-5 0-0 0; Kassidy Pingel 4-7 3-4 12; Lauren Zacharias 1-4 0-0 2.