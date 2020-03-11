All of Norfolk Public Schools’ third-grade students created models, learned science experiments and used computer-controlled machines during Project Problem Solve on Tuesday.
The event was hosted by the district in partnership with Big Red Keno’s science and math grant program, which strives to get third graders excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Project Problem Solve is in its fifth year and was hosted for all NPS third-grade students at Lincoln Montessori during the day. Parents and students in other grades were able to visit the school for an evening portion of the event.
“It's getting kids excited about different activities and careers within the science and math areas,” said Josh Weber, Norfolk Junior High assistant principal and director of the event. “It's been pretty seamless; the teachers do a great job of coming up with activities.”
More than 30 students from the high school, junior high and middle school, along with several teachers, volunteered to present STEM activities at Project Problem Solve.
Katie Uttecht, Norfolk Middle School science and math teacher, said she’s enjoyed exploring different activities for each of the three years she’s been involved.
“It’s a lot of work, but the kids do it very well,” Uttecht said. “Every year they just take over. I love it. Sometimes I’m nervous about what I’m going to do, but once I know what I’m doing, it’s pretty smooth. And these kids’ help is huge. It helps a lot.”
Uttecht and the other participating teachers selected students to help them present the STEM activities to third graders and the public. Volunteers taught from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with breaks in between.
Project Problem Solve is funded by the Big Red Keno science and math grant program, which awards about $100,000 annually to Nebraska schools to host STEM activities and events for students, said Bill Harvey, Big Red Keno’s general counsel.
“This is such a good program; it's been our longest-running event,” Harvey said. “You feel the energy of the students, and the projects they're doing, and the teachers are so enthusiastic about it.”
NPS has received the grant five years in a row to fund Project Problem Solve. This year, the district was awarded almost $6,000, Weber said.
Teachers select which activities they want to present and can buy materials with grant funds. At Tuesday’s event, students helped third graders create invisible ink, make animal cell models, learn about heart rates and test how sound travels through different materials, along with several other activities.
Seventh-grade students Mariah Amaro, Elliette Mendivil-Rodriguez and Gavin Kuhl taught visitors how to make vinyl stickers with the Norfolk Junior High vinyl cutter machine. The group made dozens of vinyl stickers for students to take home at the end of the presentation.
“I like the rush that you get because the kids are coming, there’s not enough stickers, you have to make some more,” Mendivil-Rodriguez said. “I love it a lot.”
More than 300 third graders came through each Project Problem Solve station, Weber said. Another benefit of the grant program is that teachers may keep the equipment purchased for the event, such as black light lamps and heart rate monitors, to use in future classes.
“I’m definitely most impressed not only with the third graders, but also these kids helping out,” Weber said. “It's fun seeing them interact and seeing them be excited to help.”