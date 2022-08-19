We love to hate our bodies. Well, technically, I don’t know if we love to hate our bodies, but we do hate our bodies. That much is indisputable. The percentage of people who are dissatisfied with their bodies varies depending on the particular study you view, but dissatisfaction reigns.
So, where, specifically, do we direct our wrath? Typically, toward the stomach, thighs, chest, arms and nose.
In fact, we expend so much self-loathing on the parts of our body above the knees that we seem to have little time left to think about what lies south — that is, our feet. Apparently, they are beneath our notice.
Not so with me. I have definitely spared some of my anatomical antipathy for my low(li)est extremities.
Although I don’t consider my feet to be the ugliest part of my body, they rank right up — technically, down — there.
Feet in general are not the most gorgeous individual components of a body, in my opinion. (Sorry, podiatrists!) But my feet in particular — well, let’s just say that no one has ever been jealous of my feet. Even on the hottest days of the year, I almost always wear socks and shoes instead of sandals. I think that’s only considerate of all the people who might otherwise have to endure a glance at my tootsies. (There are definitely other people out there who should be equally considerate but are not.)
You may be wondering why I am talking about my feet. The reason is that Aug. 17 was “I Love My Feet Day” — which, naturally, made me think about how I don’t (love my feet, that is).
Does anyone love his or her feet? I certainly don’t have any friends who have told me that their feet are their most beloved features. And feet do not show up on any surveys that I’ve seen of most attractive body parts. (Of course, maybe there is a podiatry survey out there that is not generally available to the public that elevates feet to a higher status; but if one exists, I’m guessing that there was some bias involved.)
Don’t misunderstand me: I certainly appreciate my feet. Feet do a lot of work for us. They are the underappreciated workhorses that transport us from place to place, that get down in the dirt (quite literally), that carry the full weight of the task (again, quite literally).
But attractive? I really don’t see the allure of feet, mine in particular.
I must admit that there are artists who have seen beauty in feet. At least, there are artists who have sketched, painted and sculpted feet. Whether they actually saw beauty in those subjects, I can’t say for sure.
And, too, there are writers who have put pen to paper to muse on feet. There are a number of poems. (However, if you look hard enough, you can find poems on almost any subject. I once challenged myself to find poems on cheese — don’t ask why, it’s a long story and not a very interesting one — and it wasn’t a difficult undertaking.) And there is even at least one whole book, with which most of us are familiar, dedicated to that arguably ignominious body part: “The Foot Book” by Dr. Seuss.
And speaking about writers who have expounded on feet — although I haven’t exactly said glowing things, I have immortalized feet in this column. Not exactly an “I Love My Feet Day” tribute, but it does give foot lovers an opening to jump in with both feet on the fine line between love and hate.
