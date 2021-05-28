“That little thing came in that big box?” This was an oft-repeated question from my husband in the nascent days of the pandemic.
Like many people, as the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing exponentially, I hunkered down at home and increased my mail-order buying exponentially.
And at least one of the results of this purchase-from-home activity stream has been a stream of boxes.
Although my husband might try to convince you that the number of boxes arriving at our home was akin to shipments at a big-box store, don’t listen to him. I’m sure that my purchases were within the realm of normal. Still, I think that I’ve seen enough boxes in the past year that I can reliably use my own experience as a case study.
And what that case study has revealed is that, more often than not, companies (1) use way more boxes than necessary to fulfill an order and (2) use way larger boxes than necessary to send items.
The first situation, someone explained to me, often happens because an order is fulfilled from more than one warehouse — so, that’s understandable.
But the second situation? How can it be satisfactorily explained that companies consistently use boxes way larger than necessary to get items to their customers?
I can remember the first time this happened. A large box was delivered to our house one day. “What did you order?” my husband asked. I wasn’t sure — because I couldn’t think of anything I’d ordered that was big enough for the size of box that arrived.
That’s because I hadn’t ordered anything that big. I don’t remember now what I ordered that time, but I do remember that the box was way bigger than the item’s size warranted.
My husband has stopped marveling about little things that come in big boxes. This is not because I’ve stopped mail ordering. I haven’t (it’s convenient and cheap, and I can get free shipping). It’s because even though the world is starting to return to normal, the abnormal-box situation is still so normal as not to be noteworthy anymore.
Here is a recent example — from this past week, in fact. I had ordered a case of green beans (I would have ordered more to be more efficient, but the company from which I ordered restricted that item to one per customer). The size of the green beans package is 12-inches by 6 inches by 4.5 inches. And the size of the box that it came in? That was 21 inches by 13.25 inches by 8.5 inches. And it wasn’t as if the company added a lot of packing to prevent the cans from being dented: The box contained one crumpled piece of brown paper.
I have read that there is a cardboard shortage due to a trickle-down effect from all of the pandemic-inspired mail ordering and recycling-center shutdowns.
But if there is a cardboard shortage, doesn’t it make sense to be efficient in cardboard usage and use as small a box as possible? And if the box shortage is really catastrophic and companies have only large boxes, doesn’t it make sense for stores to consolidate their fulfillment centers so that they can maximize the space in those large boxes by filling them to capacity?
Millions of boxes are delivered every day, so this is not an insignificant issue. We are an innovative country. We created the internet and the cellphone (although the greatness of that invention is debatable). And we managed to create a COVID-19 vaccine in record time. Can’t we deal with the outsize-box problem?
