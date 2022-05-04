There's plenty to eat just outside your door

There’s a buffet waiting for you outside your door. It may not be right outside the door. In fact, you may have to hike a bit but you can find edible foods growing wild all over the place this time of year.
First there are morel mushrooms growing in rotten logs and secluded wooded areas all over Nebraska. I’ve only found one in my life but it was just an hour hike and morel mushrooms require more commitment than that. I once was able to buy a pound of them from someone who knew where to look. Delicious. They are definitely worth the time and trouble.
You can also eat the lowly dandelion that was originally brought to America to use as an edible food. The leaves are nutritious and can be harvested and mixed with other salad greens at least while it’s spring and the heat hasn’t made them bitter. The best part of the dandelion, though, may be the flowers. You can just pluck them off the plant, take off the green base and eat the yellow petals. Delicious!
I really wish we had more wild asparagus in our area. It’s out there but harder to find than dandelions. When I was a kid, each spring we’d visit my Uncle Rich and Aunt Shirley on their ranch near Chambers and harvest lots of wild asparagus. There’s a narrow window for finding asparagus so ask around and see if someone has seen some in your area. Hopefully, they’ll share the location.
I found out that the common cattail is known as “the supermarket of the swamp.” We have cattails in lots of low wet areas around our farm. You can eat the root of the cattail raw or cooked. You can boil the leaves like stewed spinach. The corndog shaped flower at the top can be eaten in the spring and is supposed to taste a little like corn on the cob. I’m putting this on our menu next week.
There’s also the wild violet that has heart shaped leaves and this time of year may have little purple flowers. The leaves can be a yummy addition to a salad and you can put the edible flowers as a garnish in a salad or on top of your spring brunch coffee cake.
Even though these plants are wild, there is some caution to be used. Disclaimer: Do not blame me if you eat the wrong plant and get sick. Also, wash all these plants off before you eat them and absolutely make sure they haven’t been sprayed.
This spring supplement your grocery items that are going up in price every week with some wild fare. I’m headed out to find some just as soon as the wind goes down.