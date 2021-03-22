There is a method to the madness that is celebrity scandals

I’m sure most people, like myself, at one point dreamed of being famous. The adoring fans, the attention, the money, the attention ... they’re all motives for wanting the spotlight as a celebrity. Whether on a stage, or on a court or field, there is one major drawback to being a celebrity, however. One word: Privacy. Or lack there of, for that matter. We all know how celebrities can never escape the paparazzi.
The world has so many questions for celebrities and will stop short of nothing in order to answer them. Who are they dating? What are their future plans? What did they eat for dinner last night? There are so many inquiring minds who wish to know everything about their favorite celebrity and will pay good for the dirt too. Of course, I myself have a lot of opinions about this type of treatment. The newest poor souls (if you could call the rich celebrities that) to be targeted recently have been sports celebrities.
Tiger Woods and Serena Williams are some examples of sports celebrities who have been under the public eye recently. There are two ways to look at the attention celebrities receive.
The first way to look at the constant attention celebrities get is positively. The celebrities who are constantly talked about are the ones who constantly talked about are the ones who are constantly paid. For example, Justin Bieber. When was the last time you heard about Bieber? Let alone heard a song of his on the radio? The last time I even thought about Bieber was when I saw him begging for views on his next album on Instagram. Not only do they get the satisfaction of having all eyes on them, but celebrities mentioned frequently in the media basically get promoted for free.
The more the celebrity is advertised, the more they are trending. It works the same for sport celebrities as well. They gain more fans, haters, and most importantly, watchers. The more watchers, the more money. For example, did you hear about Kayne West and Kim Kardashian wanting a divorce? Crazy, am I right? Oh yeah, you bet everyone and their dogs know about it. It’s all over the news. I wonder how many more people looked into their shows and music after this.
The second way to look at the constant attention celebrities get is negatively. I’m sure all the attention gets tiring at some point. Constantly having to deal with snoopy people shoving microphones and cameras in your face sounds beyond annoying. Not only do celebrities deal with this, but the fact that their whole life story is out there. They have no privacy.
All these celebrities, in Serena Williams instance, wanted to do was play some sports. While there is an understanding that putting yourself out there will garner attention, the amount of attention from the public eye is down-right disturbing. They have no privacy, and the world is perfectly fine with it. Virtually, there is nothing they can do. People will talk, share and post all kinds of things about celebrities they are thinking about. People get paid to expose these celebrities to the world. I can’t imagine how vulnerable celebrities must feel.
While celebrities make money from the public eye and choose to be in the public eye knowing the consequences, the total breach of privacy related to celebrities is ridiculous. All these sports celebrities want to do is play their sport and make money while doing it. I understand that there will always be some publicity when it comes to public figures, but the lengths that people go to get information, and the amount of private information put out into the media is horrendous.
Celebrities don’t deserve this, no matter how much they make. It is a sad fact of being famous, however, that everything is monitored. It goes the same for everyone everywhere, except normal people don’t get pushed out to the front page of the Washington post. They knew the consequences, nevertheless, the consequences are extreme when it comes to the exposure of private life.