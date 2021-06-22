There are plenty of fish in the sea and at the lake

The alarm sounded at 4 a.m. and I reluctantly dragged myself out of bed. We had a long drive ahead of us, and my husband, Led, was eager to get on the water. Before too long, our friends Chase and Courtney arrived and we were ready to hit the road. It is about two hours from our home to Lake Francis Case on the Missouri River. We launched the boat at Whetstone Bay near Bonesteel, South Dakota.
We motored out to a place we heard folks had been catching some good-sized walleye. Using bottom bouncers, we trolled back and forth, keeping a close eye on the fish finder. It didn’t take long before I had a fish on. The drum was on the small side, but it was the first of more than 60 fish we hauled into the boat that day.
We spent the next few hours trolling back and forth in the area. Every so often, someone would get a bite and would pull in a short walleye or a drum. Courtney was ecstatic when she reeled in a good-sized perch. It was the first of that species to see our boat. With each fish, we added a click to the boat’s fish counter. By mid-morning, Led pulled in the 200th fish of the year, a small walleye.
Despite catching a good number of fish, we weren’t getting many keepers. So after a pit stop at the next bay, we headed to a new location. We continued our method of trolling with our bottom bouncers. Our aim was to stick to the relatively shallow water, so we kept closer to the shore. I enjoyed watching cattle grazing on the bank with young calves occasionally coming down to the water for a drink.
In this area, we picked up a few more keeper walleye, but most were on the small side. At one point Chase felt a good-sized bite. Led got ready with the net to pull in what would hopefully be big wally. Unfortunately, it appeared to be a snag as he started pulling it toward the boat. However, it was actually another angler’s fishing pole complete with a large carp on the line.
We were able to recover the pole, but the fish broke the line before we could lift it into the boat. The pole must have spent some time in the water as it was encrusted in zebra mussels.
Shortly after that we decided it was time for lunch. Chase had brought his small propane grill, and we furnished the hot dogs. We definitely felt as though we were living the high life having a fresh grilled meal without taking a break from fishing.
Once our bellies were full, we motored to our final location. This was a place Chase and Led had previously caught their limit of walleye. Once we arrived, we could see why. We consistently got bites in the same place, and many were large enough to be dropped into the live well. By early afternoon we had a two-man limit and our fish counter was over 230.
Despite a few sunburns, the day was highly successful. I was able to reel in my first keeper walleye, as well as a second. So I celebrated with ice cream on the drive home. After a long day on the water, it was well-deserved.