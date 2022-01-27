Norfolk Community Theatre (NCT) just announced the cast for its upcoming production of the comedy “Moon Over Buffalo.”
This will be the final regular production for this season. NCT typically hosts two immersive summer camps, one for older youth, the other for younger students, both of which culminate in live performances.
“Moon Over Buffalo” is a farce that follows two fading stars of the 1950s who have one last chance at movie stardom.
The husband and wife duo struggle to perform two repertory plays, often confusing which play they are performing, while dealing with personal crises and the promise of a Hollywood director’s visit to their production. In true comedy fashion, nothing goes to plan, especially with the interference of the wacky supporting characters.
Character casting for the production may be complete, but offstage roles are critical to a performance’s success.
The theatre counts on its crew to guide the production from vision to finish. Do you like to sew or paint? Build? Make music?
The community theatre needs your creative input. Opportunities for you to get involved include building sets, providing musical accompaniment and helping with costumes and makeup. Tech crews run the lighting, sound and make certain that props and actors are where they need to be. No experience is necessary – just the desire to be involved.
Design work typically starts about three months prior to a performance, so now is the time to dip your toes into the theatre water.
If you’re not design-savvy or have limited time, you can still be a part of things by volunteering as an usher during performances. Reach out to NCT via their website to get involved. Performances for “Moon Over Buffalo” will be held in mid-March. Tickets will be available for purchase on the NCT website.
Remember “Artisans Along the Avenue” is Saturday, Jan. 29. Pick up your tickets at the Norfolk Arts Center today.
Northeast Community College is hosting The True Black History Museum’s traveling exhibit on Feb. 1.
The exhibit teaches history using rare and authentic artifacts. This year’s exhibit includes pieces from Martin Luther King, Jr and George Washington Carver.
The exhibit is available for one day only before it moves on to its next destination.