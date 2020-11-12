Theatre adopts to new presentation style

Although it has had to adapt its practices due to the pandemic, the Norfolk Community Theatre (NCT) continues to deliver theatrical productions to area theatre lovers.
The NCT production of “The Unraveling” will debut on Nov. 20. The production was filmed by students in Northeast Community College’s Media Arts program. The play will be streamed online Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 27-28.
NCT is a nonprofit and relies on ticket sales to cover production expenses. This year, virus-related restrictions caused a shutdown of traditionally staged theatre. This complication challenged the NCT Board of Directors to think outside the box.
They devised a virtual season, with productions that would be performed live online or streamed virtually. In lieu of regular tickets, the NCT is asking only for a freewill donation.
Your donation gives you access to every performance this season, and there is still time to make your donation to see the latest production. The NCT wants to make the arts available to all, so if you cannot afford a donation, please contact them to receive free “tickets” to the play.
The newest production, “The Unraveling,” is an award-winning play written by Fin Kennedy. It is a story within a story and illustrates the power of imagination and storytelling itself.
“The Unraveling” is set in a fabric shop. The owner, a dying mother, challenges her three daughters to weave her a story using only the pieces of cloth in the shop. The winner of the challenge wins the shop.
That seems straightforward enough, but once the daughters begin weaving their tale, ultimately unraveling themselves, they realize more is at stake than the ownership of the shop. They recognize the power of imagination and their ability to change the narrative of their own stories and write their futures.
NCT Board President Libby McKay said that incorporating a video production aspect brought new considerations and challenges to the set.
The rehearsal process had to be several weeks shorter to accommodate time for shooting and post-production. The video aspect also altered the director’s viewpoint. As actors rehearsed and configured blocking, McKay had to keep in mind that the camera would direct focus rather than the actors. She also concentrated on building images from the camera’s perspective.
The cast and crew wore masks during rehearsals as well as during the actual production. This puts a bit of a current spin on the story. In order to keep the NCT members safe, the theatre space was aired out regularly, and doors were left open to encourage airflow.
Access to the online streaming of “The Unraveling” will be sent as a link to all donors. If you would like to contribute, visit the NCT website at www.nctheatre.org.