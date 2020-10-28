PIERCE — Katherine Steinkamp couldn’t make the phone call fast enough when she saw the costume shop in Pierce go up for sale.
The Norfolk teacher and theater lover said she is friends with Julie Maas, who owned Dress Rehearsal Costume Shop in Pierce, and had spent time in the past making some of the costumes that were available at the business. She had told herself long ago if the opportunity to buy the shop ever arose, she would jump at the chance.
“About five years ago, I got this idea in my head that I want this shop,” she said. “I said when my friend, Julie, doesn’t want it anymore, I’m going to buy it from her.”
In September, Steinkamp and her husband, Phil, purchased the business’ inventory and fixtures and began their own costume shop called In the Spotlight.
Steinkamp now is gearing up for high school one-act season while making plans for the future of the business. The shop will maintain a focus on theater, but Steinkamp also plans to relocate to Norfolk and to digitize and catalog the business’ point of sale.
“The collection is going to be inventoried in a theatrical collection database,” Steinkamp said. “People will be able to call me and ask if I have this particular costume in this particular size, and I will be able to search it and say yes and know exactly where to grab it from.”
The shop — now at 315 S. Second St. in Pierce — offers thousands of costume options for all occasions and has a variety of rental packages based on the size of the theater group. It also has Santa Claus suits for the holiday season, as well as a large selection of biblical characters for Christmas pageants and Easter plays.
“We have about 40 feet of costumes plus bins that are nothing but Bible characters and Roman soldiers,” she said.
Steinkamp’s passion for theater drives her ambition for the costume business. She has served as a technical director for high school and community theaters and has designed costumes for a wide range of shows and characters.
She spent nearly two decades sewing costumes for the costume shop. Since becoming the shop’s owner, Steinkamp said she has rediscovered some of those creations and the fond memories that go with them.
“It’s got some sentimental value for me,” she said.
Steinkamp said she likes putting together custom costumes that allow her to transform people into creatures or characters that are larger than life.
Growing the shop’s reach across a broader swath of Nebraska, as well as into parts of South Dakota and Iowa, is part of Steinkamp’s goal for In the Spotlight.
Steinkamp said she intends to move the business to Norfolk, where she works and resides, and hopes to find a location with adequate space and climate control.
Steinkamp said she also is considering further expansion into tuxedo rental in the future. She also runs a nonprofit pop-up shop called Sparkle and Shine Boutique, which allows girls who can’t afford to buy formal dresses for big events an opportunity to have one.
“I hope to have room for that wherever I move to in Norfolk,” Steinkamp said. “But the two things — the shop and the nonprofit — are completely separate.”
The business is open from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and by appointment.
Steinkamp said customers are welcome to come to the shop and browse through the selection and put their own costume together.
“It’s so much fun for kids,” she said. “It’s like the biggest dress-up room ever.”