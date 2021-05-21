The ups and downs of older age

My husband just turned 60, which means two things: First, and most importantly, I can say that I am a whole year younger than my husband (for a few more months anyway); but second, and quite sadly, I will be going down the same older-than-dirt road soon enough.
There are lots of sad things about getting old(er), but one of the saddest is that I can’t have as much fun as I used to.
It’s not because I don’t want to. And not because anyone has told me that I can’t.
Rather, it’s just not working out for me, and age is to blame.
Life is too short to be dull, and I have always embraced fun stuff. Snow angels, funny socks, fuzzy pillows, sledding, lawn games, cupcakes decorated with sprinkles, ice skating and roller skating? Count me in. And lollipops. Are you too old for lollipops? Really? I feel sorry for you.
This summer seems full of promise and possibilities after a year of doing very little due to pandemic concerns, and I want to make up for lost time. But one thing I definitely won’t be doing is riding a roller coaster.
It’s not that I don’t like roller coasters. I love roller coasters. They were always so much fun.
And they still are fun — just not so much for me. Part of it is mental and part is physical. I could overcome the mental but not the physical.
The mental part happened when I was about 20 years old because it was then that I developed a sense of my own mortality — you know, that thing that teenagers lack, which is why they are often so reckless.
At age 20, I went to New York to visit my uncle and family, and my cousin took me to Coney Island to ride the roller coaster. The roller coaster at Coney Island is certainly not the most impressive-looking roller coaster that I’ve ever seen. It’s not as big as many of the newer ones and doesn’t even have any loops to make riders go upside down.
However, it is frightening nonetheless. This is partly due to the fact that it has a hairpin curve at the top of a “hill,” where the roller coaster car jerks forward very slowly to build fear in riders about the upcoming huge drop ahead. But an even stronger reason that the roller coaster is frightening is that it is very old (built in the 1920s), wooden and rickety. The roller coaster drop itself was scary to imagine, but it was even scarier to imagine the entire track system dropping out from under me — and believe me, I could imagine it!
Still, I managed to overcome my mental inhibitions in the name of fun. After all, I was not going to allow a little thing like the possibility of death squelch my fun-loving, young-at-heart self.
No, I was not going to allow that. Instead, old(er) age has taken the decision out of my hands. This is because the up-and-down motion of roller coasters now makes me feel physically ill.
I was determined not to be that old fuddy-duddy who never did anything fun anymore. But somewhere along the way, I had to become that old fuddy-duddy — at least in terms of roller coasters — because age has wrinkled the fun of roller coasters.
I’ll just have to think of something else interesting to do this summer. In the meantime, at least for a few more months, I can tease my husband that I am a whole year younger than he is. Now that’s fun!
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.