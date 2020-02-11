With the recent killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the U.S. has aggravated a multitude of people throughout the Middle East and the entire world.
Politicians and world leaders are stating that this assassination will have serious implications on international relations. However, the U.S., under Trump’s leadership, had no choice but to defend the troops and other innocent civilians in the area. Soleimani was a notorious terrorist and one of the most dangerous people in the world, who was responsible for hundreds of deaths.
Just days before the leader’s death, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was destroyed by three Iranian mortars, inciting a response from American forces. This careless move by Iran along with other altercations in the Middle East led to increasing tensions and, ultimately, the death of their lead general.
In the days after Soleimani’s death, Iranian leaders claimed: “harsh retaliation” is coming for America. But should we as everyday Americans be worried at the possibility of World War III?
American leaders know the severity of their actions, and I believe they are prepared to handle the consequences. It is important for Americans to stay informed of current events, but we must also trust our leadership to make the right choices to keep us safe.
Americans must remember we don’t have all the intel available to those in charge. It would be foolish for Trump to release his full plan for the whole world to see. At the end of the day, the conflict is out of our hands.